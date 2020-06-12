Ipswich Town eye up move for promising St Pat's defender

Ipswich Town are eyeing up a move to sign promising St Patrick's Athletic defender Luke McNally.

The League One side have earmarked the 20-year-old as a prospective summer recruit and the uncertainty around the status of the League of Ireland has strengthened their position.

McNally was set to be a key player for Stephen O'Donnell's side this term having starred on loan with Drogheda in the First Division.

Indeed, Drogheda boss Tim Clancy has gone on record to state that he expected the versatile performer to be viewed as the top prospect in the country by the end of the 2020 campaign.

However, the technically assured McNally - who has been with the Saints since 2017 - may now leave before getting the chance to live up to that prediction with Ipswich stepping up their interest over the past week since it was confirmed they wouldn't be returning to action this season.

In normal times, the Saints would be in a position to negotiate a substantial fee based on the player's time with the club and compensation entitlements.

But the Inchicore side temporarily laid off their squad in April and that has created complications with McNally's position.

