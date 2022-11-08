| 12.3°C Dublin

Introducing a minimum wage to a league conditioned to exist off the bare minimum is never going to be easy

Daniel McDonnell

League of Ireland Director Mark Scanlon, with Republic of Ireland WNT manager Vera Pauw. Photo: Sportsfile

League of Ireland Director Mark Scanlon, with Republic of Ireland WNT manager Vera Pauw. Photo: Sportsfile

The unexpected Brexit twist preventing Irish footballers from moving to the UK before their 18th birthday is the most significant thing to happen to the senior club game on these shores in a generation. But the introduction of a minimum wage isn’t far behind.

Our story yesterday confirming the new terms and conditions for players in this country has generated a considerable amount of feedback and debate. There’s a Brexit parallel, too, in the sense that the natural response is to wonder if this will really happen or if ways will be found to get around it. This is why 2023 promises to be a very interesting year for the FAI hierarchy.

