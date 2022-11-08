The unexpected Brexit twist preventing Irish footballers from moving to the UK before their 18th birthday is the most significant thing to happen to the senior club game on these shores in a generation. But the introduction of a minimum wage isn’t far behind.

Our story yesterday confirming the new terms and conditions for players in this country has generated a considerable amount of feedback and debate. There’s a Brexit parallel, too, in the sense that the natural response is to wonder if this will really happen or if ways will be found to get around it. This is why 2023 promises to be a very interesting year for the FAI hierarchy.

The players' union, PFA Ireland, and their members are very happy with negotiations that guarantee senior full-time professionals aged 20 and over a minimum of €430 per week from the start of 2023. Jonas Baer-Hoffmann, the general secretary of global players union FIFPRO, was amongst those to herald the news on social media channels, describing it as a ‘big win’ for their Irish wing.

He added that he’s sure they will be pushing for more, which may be a reference to union dissatisfaction with the minimum wage for part-time players which is set at €130 per week. It’s understood that the hope was that €190 would be the amount, but influential First Division clubs successfully pushed back against that.

Another factor here may also be the likelihood of the Women’s National League transitioning from amateur status to a paid model, with part-time the most likely starting point. Given attendances in that sphere are nowhere near the levels of the men’s game, lower cost bases would be preferable.

But there’s a road to travel before that happens, whereas the new contract conditions for players in the men’s game are now operational, with more than one Premier Division club already offering €430 per week deals to prospective recruits aged 20 or over that might previously have anticipated a smaller offer.

It’s fair to say the response amongst clubs has been lukewarm. Informally reaching out to a variety of officials to ascertain the mood on the ground brings back a consistent reply – that the idea may be good in theory but difficult to operate in practice. And there’s also a degree of resentment around the timeframe, in the sense that it’s coming into place now while clubs feel in a degree of limbo around the FAI’s future funding plans for the league.

Clubs have been hearing encouraging messages from the top about the likelihood of Government support, largely built around investment in academies arising from the aforementioned Brexit game-changer, but impatience is starting to kick in. They feel extra costs are being landed on them before they are ready. “Another run before you can walk thing,” as one source put it.

What are the pitfalls here? There are a few elements to it.

It’s true that at the top end of the league, there are clubs where pretty much every senior player would be earning more than €430 per week.

There are tiers to the system, which means the minimum wage for teenagers is lower – rising year on year from 17 to 19 – and this is the area where a lot of the momentum for this change came from.

Anecdotal evidence exists of youngsters signing ‘professional’ contracts on minuscule amounts and league rules allowed clubs to retain them on that wage.

Yes, if a player emerged as an outstanding talent, their pay would increase, but squads were padded out with individuals on a pittance sharing a dressing room with first-teamers earning proper salaries, albeit in a volatile market. Now there is a baseline that should offer protection to lower-profile aspiring pros.

But here’s where the cynicism/pragmatism kicks in. Critics of this move are warning that clubs will now simply run smaller squads and sign fewer professionals.

Young players can still be signed as amateurs and paid travel expenses and if they’ve nowhere else to turn, that’s the gamble they may take. Given that officials at one middle-ranking outfit were arguing at a particular point that a player’s working time was only the period spent on the pitch rather than travelling, this is all about cost-cutting.

And that’s nothing new in a league where cash is tight. Opportunism is required to make ends meet and this is why clubs without significant backing will be exploring ways to ease the budget pressure this change will create for them. Another administrator predicted that clubs that have been described as full-time may now explore hybrid models.

A box on the player’s contract is ticked to denote if they are part-time or full-time. The part-time figure was thrashed out on the basis that these individuals have other sources of income outside of football. Will clubs look for players without another wage to define themselves as part-time to avoid the €430 ceiling? There’s a 'watch this space' element here.

Another gain from the player's perspective is that all players must be paid from the start of pre-season. At First Division level, it remains common for wage payments to only kick in when the competitive season starts and money comes through the gate.

There’s better protection on paper now and also guaranteed wages until November 30, regardless of how early a team’s season ends. This is a contentious one. Experienced heads expect clubs minding their pennies will delay signing players until closer to the start of the new season. Understandable, you could say, but it hardly benefits their chances of competing with fully prepared rivals.

It all comes back to the different philosophies that exist between the haves and the have-nots, a gulf that looks set to widen as the likelihood of a full-time professional top-flight sails into view, even with some prospective participants watching it unfold from their lifeboat. Introducing a minimum wage to a league where members are conditioned to exist off the bare minimum is never going to be easy. From this point, however, there can be no turning back.