Interim St Patrick’s Athletic boss Daly secures back-to-back wins with late flourish

St Patrick’s Athletic 3 Drogheda United 0

If this game was an audition for the St Pat’s hot-seat, Jon Daly will be pleased with his performance as he guided St Patrick’s Athletic to a second consecutive win as interim boss.

In the build-up to the clash, Daly made no secret of his desire to take the permanent job at Richmond Park, and he will have done himself no harm in that ambition as Jason McClelland’s header and a late Chris Forrester brace inside the final 10 minutes helped St Pat’s into fifth place.

They were made to work for it though, as Drogheda threatened with several chances of their own, but Kevin Doherty’s depleted side are now winless in their last seven after suffering a fifth straight defeat to St Pat’s.

Seeking their first victory over the Saints in seven meetings, Drogheda started much brighter with Dylan Grimes worrying St Pat’s goalkeeper Dean Lyness with a dangerous looping cross early on.

After a slow start from the hosts, Drogheda goalkeeper Colin McCabe’s poor clearance found St Pat’s stalwart Forrester.

The 30-year-old showed great composure to spin past a defender and unleash a shot, but McCabe made amends for his error as his outstretched foot denied the St Pat’s skipper.

It worked well initially as the hosts bombarded the opposition box early into the second half, but they had their April Player of the Month Lyness to thank on 53 minutes, who denied Conor Keeley a first Drogheda goal with a stunning save from 12 yards.

Dayle Rooney went close minutes after, but hot on his heels was Ireland U-21 international Sam Curtis who applied great pressure to force the shot wide, as Jim Crawford watched on from the stands.

A moment of history arrived in 68 minutes, as 15-year-old Mason Melia came off the bench to make his league debut and become the club’s youngest ever player.

The Saints almost had a breakthrough moments later as substitute McClelland’s effort was denied by a brilliant save from McCabe. But the deadlock was broken 11 minutes from time as McClelland was first to head home after Tom Grivosti’s header hit the post.

Forrester then hit the net twice in as many minutes in injury time to seal it with a sweet volley from the edge of the area, before he capitalised on an error and rounded McCabe to net his eight goal of 2023, as Daly secured back-to-back wins to further strengthen his case to take the reins in Inchicore.

St Patrick Athletic –Lyness; Lennon, McGrath, Curtis, Breslin; Murphy (McCormack 81), Kreida (Grivosti 45), Forrester; Mulraney, Carty (Melia 68), M Doyle (McClelland 64).

Drogheda United –McCabe; Heeney, Brennan, Keeley, McNally; Topcu, Deegan; Grimes (Leddy 85), Markey, Rooney; Draper (Foley 70).

Ref – S Grant.