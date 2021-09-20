Inspired Kelly saves day in six goal Dalymount thriller

This rescheduled fixture brought together two clubs with both European and attacking ambition and it served up one of the most entertaining games of the season, an end to end thriller that swung both ways in both regulation and injury time.

Georgie Kelly’s spectacular volley with the last kick of the game rescued a point for Bohs and left the Derry bench furious with the time added on by ref Rob Harvey. The celebrations after the goal from James Akintunde that put the guests ahead in the 90th minute may have contributed.

It allowed the majority of the 1,800 fans to go home happy, even though Bohs were targeting a win here that would have allowed them to leapfrog Derry and take fourth spot with two games in hand. A couple of punters even made their way to the exits after Akintunde strike, thus missing the prolific Kelly’s 20th goal of the season in all competitions.

With Derry owner Philip O’Doherty entering the billionaire club after selling his company earlier this month, it’s expected to be a matter of time before the Candystripes are seriously competing at the top of the league under new boss Ruaidhri Higgins.

Qualifying for Europe this term would be a bonus, yet victory here would have strengthened their chances – unlike Bohs they don’t have the cup fall back on.

Derry certainly started like a team on a mission, yet they fell behind from Bohs’ first serious attack with an Anto Breslin inspired move down the left culminating with a cross and clever link play that allowed Liam Burt fire a thunderbolt into the roof of the net.

The early goal opened things up with the attacking movement of Derry’s front three posing problems – summer signing Jamie McGonigle forced a big save from James Talbot.

After riding their luck, Bohs were dominant prior to the interval with Burt and Andy Lyons increasingly influential on the right side. Nathan Gartside prevented Burt from doubling his tally, and the visiting keeper was busier from the restart with the natives pressing on in an attempt to put the result beyond doubt.

Derry came back off the ropes to level things up, with McGonigle opening up his body to curl an outstanding right footer into the top corner.

Higgins went for it in response, introducing Will Fitzgerald to tweak a fluid formation with Akintunde and Evan McLaughlin functioning as playmakers for a spell. Fitzgerald made his presence felt, capitalising on bravery from Ciaron Harkin to go on a mazy run that allowed McGonigle cross for Junior to scramble a lead goal beyond Talbot.

Bohemians responded quickly, however, with perseverance from Dawson Devoy crossing for Kelly to level things up. The mood fell flat in Dublin circles when Akintunde capitalised on a James Finnerty error, but the increasingly confident Kelly would have the last laugh.

Bohemians: Talbot, Lyons (Feely

76), Finnerty, Cornwall, Bresin; Buckley (Levingston 76), Devoy; Burt, Tierney (Mullins 90), Coote (Ward 40); Kelly

Derry City: Gartside, Cole, Toal, Coll; Boyce, Harkin, Malone (Fitzgerald 71), McLaughlin (Storey 90); Junior, Akintunde, McGonigle

Referee: Rob Harvey