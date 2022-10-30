In-form Rory Gaffney’s goal seals special day for Shamrock Rovers

ON a night when they gratefully took the league trophy back into their grasp, Shamrock Rovers showed Derry City that if the Brandywell club are indeed going to be the ones to knock the Hoops off their perch, there’s a lot of work to be done to make that happen.

The pressure was off before a ball was kicked, in front of a crowd of 7,726, as the title was already secure.

However, a first-half goal from Rory Gaffney, taking his league tally for the season into double figures, and saves from Alan Mannus, made for a win and a blemish-free evening.

It finished with captain Ronan Finn coming off the bench to be in place to lift the trophy and claim his sixth league medal.

The Hoops have one more league game to play this term, plus a trip to Stockholm on Thursday, but this was a fitting way to sign off on 2022 to the home fans in what was Andy Lyons’ last home appearance for the Hoops before his move to Blackpool.

Once again the U-21 cap underlined his worth as it was his magic which carved Derry City open to set up that winning goal – Lyons will be missed and hard to replace.

It surely grated for Derry to have their players form a guard of honour for the champions as they walked out on to the pitch to start the game, and Ruaidhrí Higgins would have demanded that the admiration for Rovers ended there.

And in fairness to City they made it clear they would not lie down. In fact they were the better side, up to the point where Rovers went in front seven minutes before half-time.

An error by Seán Hoare set up the first chance of the game, Jamie McGonigle latching on to Hoare’s ball and advancing on goal.

From the resulting corner, Patrick McEleneny ended up with a shot that tested Mannus, who also saved from Michael Duffy.

But just as Derry sensed there could be a some joy, Rovers went in front.

Lyons was given far too much space down the left, he easily beat his man and when his cross came into the box Gaffney could scarcely believe the freedom he had to stab home, at the second time of asking. That goal added to the home side’s confidence, with Richie Towell and Lyons going close.

City were determined to have a say, and they created two chances early in the first half for McGonigle, though Derry did then need a strong tackle in the box from Cameron McJannet to deny Neil Farrugia.

But Rovers were firmly in control, Brian Maher saving from Ireland U-21 team-mate Lyons on 68 minutes, while Maher did brilliantly to deny sub Graham Burke seven minutes from time.

The game, just like the title, was won and all that remained was the trophy handover. Rovers are now aiming for four in a row while Cup finalists Derry plot a course to make 2023 more of a challenge than this season.

SHAMROCK ROVERS – Mannus; Grace, Cleary, Lopes; Farrugia (Burke 75), Hoare (O’Neill 85), Towell (Byrne 75), Kavanagh (Finn 85), Lyons; Ferizaj (Gannon 56); Gaffney.

DERRY CITY – Maher; Boyce (Thomson 73), Connolly, S McEleney, McJannet; Diallo, Dummigan; P McEleney, Patching (Graydon 73), Duffy (B Kavanagh 73); McGonigle (Akintunde 73).

REF – R Harvey.