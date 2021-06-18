In-form Kelly puts four past Drogheda as Bohs run riot

Georgie Kelly of Bohemians claims the match ball after scoring four goals in his side's victory over Drogheda. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Georgie Kelly scored four times as Bohemians made it five wins from seven games as they clinically punished dreadful Drogheda defending at Dalymount Park.

Though the visitors started brightly, Bohemians hit the front with a superb goal on 10 minutes, Kelly latching onto Ross Tierney’s sublime pass to slip his shot past David Odumosu.

Drogheda enjoyed a good spell with Chris Lyons shooting over and Ronan Murray working James Talbot.

But Bohemians remained a huge threat when they got forward, Odumosu having to make a fine one-handed save to deprive Dawson Devoy before the home side doubled their lead on 33 minutes.

Skipper Rob Cornwall’s diagonal ball was knocked down by Tierney into the path of Kelly whose shot took a deflection off Dane Massey to enter the net.

With Drogheda at sixes-and-sevens at the back, Liam Burt might have added to that six minutes later, curling narrowly wide from fellow winger Ali Coote ball across the box.

The rampant Gypsies were 3-0 up 30 seconds into the second half.

The majestic Tierney was again central to the attack, his pass stepped over by Kelly to run into the path of Burt who made no mistake with a well-struck right-footed shot.

Kelly’s hat-trick, his second in four games, arrived on 54 minutes.

Once more Tierney was the architect, dribbling into the area to set up Kelly who sold Odomosu a dummy before casually shooting to the net.

Kelly had a goal disallowed before he got his fourth on 72 minute, looping a header over Odumosu from substitute Stephen Mallon’s ball into the box - his 10th striker of the season.

Bohemians – Talbot; Feely, Cornwall, C Kelly, Wilson; Devoy (Buckley, 62), Levinston; Coote (Ward, 62), Tierney (Mullins, 69), Burt (Mallon, 62); G Kelly (Hery, 74).

Drogheda United – Odumosu; Brown, O’Reilly, Massey, Kane; Deegan (Heeney, 58), Hyland (Phillips, h-t); Markey, Murray (Adeyemo, 58), Doyle (Clarke, 58); Lyons (Corcoran, h-t).

Ref – B Connolly (Dublin)