In-form Kelly is frustrated by Bohemians’ erratic form

Georgie Kelly of Bohemians with his SSE Airtricity / SWI Player of the Month Award for September 2021 at Dalymount Park in Dublin. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Bohemians’ in-demand striker Georgie Kelly has admitted his frustration at the fact that his side are unable to transfer their ability in winning awards into their league form.

The Donegal native was this week named as the SSE Airtricity Soccer Writers Ireland player of the month, the fourth successive month where the prize had landed up at Dalymount Park.

Europe aside, Keith Long’s outfit have struggled to go on a run like that in their games: Bohs haven’t won back-to-back matches in the league since June and have yet to go on a three-game winning streak in the league.

They did notch up a win in their last outing, against bottom side Longford Town, and wins in the next two, at home to Dundalk (tonight) and away to Shamrock Rovers (Monday) would really boost their European ambitions, but Kelly admits it’s hard to fathom why they can’t sustain that form.

“Just looking at the awards there, four in a row, there’s obviously huge talent there in the side,” says Kelly, player of the month for the second time in a row. “It’s just frustrating trying to put it all together. I don’t know what it comes down to, people have different opinions on what it is.

“Youth – we’re a really young side, that probably potentially factors into the variability of form. It’s hard to know, it’s hard to put your finger on it. It’s frustrating.

“The two injuries that we have long-term with Promise Omochere and Stephen Mallon have meant that our front three/four has had to play nearly every minute of every game which takes its toll. But there are no excuses.

“Form has been up and down, it’s frustrating” added Kelly, out of contract at the end of the season with interest from clubs in Ireland and abroad.

The league can offer Bohs a route to Europe, especially if they can beat Dundalk tonight and, potentially, move into fourth place, but much of their focus is on extending their FAI Cup run all the way to the final, a target for Kelly who is enjoying this season after some tough times before.

“In comparison to the last three years of my career which had a lot of ups and downs, a lot of inconsistency around what’s happening, it’s nice to have a good season so far but to top it off by getting to the Cup final and finish on a high would be sweet,” he says.