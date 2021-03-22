Impressive Sligo put pressure on Dundalk as sideline dynamics shine light on reality of Oriel reshuffle

With 15 minutes on the clock at The Showgrounds on Saturday, all was serene on the Dundalk sideline.

Team manager Shane Keegan was the designated man standing in the technical area as a strong press forced the mistake from Sligo Rovers goalkeeper Ed McGinty that led to Patrick McEleney’s opening goal.

White shirts looked focused on the task in hand, the purposeful opening supporting the view that the dressing room have paid absolutely no heed to the fuss around their coaching reshuffle.

The first test was running smoothly. Any study of the Dundalk bench in the opening quarter would have backed the view that Pro Licence holder Keegan actually was out front being assisted by Filippo Giovagnoli and Giuseppe Rossi.

But as the tide turned, a different truth emerged. Dundalk lost their grip on the game, as a capable Sligo Rovers team began to find space on the attack and expose fault lines in the opposition’s 3-4-3 formation.

The headed equaliser from Jamaican Romeo Parkes put Dundalk on the ropes and, with points at stake, there was a noticeable shift on the sideline.

Anyone who actually subscribes to the view that Giovagnoli is now just one cog in a coaching wheel would have had their faith tested by the dynamic evident for the remainder of the first half and the entirety of the second 45 when he stood alone with his booming voice barking out instructions.

“Keep the zone and then you go,” he screamed as Dundalk defended a late corner, a reflection of their approach to marking. This was a Lilywhites side dancing to his beat and he will be the one coming under scrutiny from above if they don’t perform so the anxiety was understandable.

Giovagnoli led the recruitment of winter signings from abroad, and he does appear to have found some players suited to the league even though the collective ran out of steam. Faroese defender Sonni Nattestad and Latvian wing-back Raivis Jurkovskis will now go away with their countries and miss next week’s game with Finn Harps.

Dundalk had signed up to the rules that say postponements can only be requested if players are going away with Ireland and Northern Ireland; they’ll need to address this in future years if they stick with this interesting plan.

It’s dangerous to draw judgment one game in, but they will need to improve if they are to meet the stated aim of reclaiming the title. Dundalk played fewer pre-season games than their hosts and it showed here with Buckley’s side, which featured six new signings, sharper at the finish.

They are very excited by young striker Johnny Kenny, a local Leaving Cert student and son of the Bit O’ Red legend of the same name.

“A top talent,” declared Buckley. Overseas interest is already lingering in the background and will only grow if he maintains this level.

His underage colleague Mark Byrne could have nabbed the headlines when his late effort, after a Kenny shot was palmed away, was ruled out for offside. Replays suggested it was the wrong call and Dundalk had got away with one.

In a midweek interview, sporting director Jim Magilton said he was reviewing games with the coaching team and they will have plenty to digest in the coming days.

A tactical switch saw McEleney revert to a more withdrawn role in a 3-5-2 which was Giovagnoli’s preferred strategy in their Europa League campaign. Keegan is tasked with explaining these switches.

“We tweaked it a little bit at half-time,” he said.

“Fifteen or 20 minutes into it, you’re thinking ‘this tweak is ideal and it’s really working brilliantly’. And then by the final whistle you’re going ‘maybe that wasn’t the right thing to do at all’ because we ended up on the back foot for so long.”

Buckley was bemused during the week when asked about Dundalk’s arrangements, declaring everyone knew who was in charge. “Ah it’s not for me to say,” he replied, when asked if his view had changed.

“I’ve heard some people from Dundalk saying, ‘this is the way it was done’. It was never done like that. Stephen Kenny was the same as myself, he managed the club, managed the team, so did Vinny Perth. It wasn’t picked by a group of people or whatever.

“I’ve never experienced a group of people managing ever and I’m going back a few years here.

“If that’s what they’re doing, that’s what they are doing. Do I believe it for a second?”

The rest was left unsaid.