Impressive Shelbourne claim away win against Cork City at Turner’s Cross

Cork City 0 Shelbourne 2

Harry Wood made his case to nail down a starting place in Damien Duff’s line-up as he scored on his full Shelbourne debut.

The Hull City loanee was full of trickery and took his chance when it fell to him in the 20th minute before his replacement Seán Boyd made the points safe late on.

The league’s most stingy defence did the rest as City never looked like denying Conor Kearns an 11th clean sheet in 25 games.

That moves Shels a point behind Dundalk in fifth, while Cork City remain cut adrift in the relegation play-off spot. They’re now six points behind Drogheda United and seven off Sligo Rovers.

Ahead of kick off, wreaths were laid at the centre circle on behalf of the FAI and Shelbourne before a minute’s silence to mark City’s first home match since the tragic death of Ciarán Keating, father of City striker Ruairí.

With their top scorer given all the time he needs away from football, Liam Buckley picked Tunde Owolabi as the lone frontman. New signing Jaze Kabia was named on the bench but was called ashore at half-time after a lifeless first half. Not that the second was any better.

Their hopes suffered an early blow when their best creative presence, Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh, exited injured in the 12th minute.

City’s best chance of the evening had come and gone by then, with Josh Honohan’s header from Barry Coffey’s corner diverted over by Shels captain Mark Coyle.

The hosts were starting their fifth different goalkeeper in the league this season, with a debut for new signing Ollie Byrne – a name more associated with Shels and their long-time chairman.

He was beaten by the 20th minute, although it was his defenders who took the blame as they were caught napping in the build up.

After coughing up possession, they were too slow to react to John Ross Wilson’s long ball. That left Wood all alone and with all the time in the world to pick his spot inside the near post.

With chances few and far between, any doubt over the outcome was removed with 17 minutes to go. Rokas Stanulevičius was eased off the ball by Jonathan Lunney and he fed Boyd, who found the bottom corner from outside the box.

CORK CITY: O Byrne; J Honohan, C Coleman, A Gilchrist; C Bargary (J Fitzpatrick 80), R Stanulevičius, K Čustović (O Crowe 85), C Drinan (J O’Donovan 80); B Coffey (J Kabia h-t), J O’Brien-Whitmarsh (A Bolger 12); T Owolabi.

SHELBOURNE: C Kearns; JR Wilson, A Quinn, G Molloy, K Ledwidge; E Caffrey (J Hakiki 85), M Coyle, J Lunney, T Wilson (S Farrell 85); H Wood (S Boyd 68), J Moylan (W Jarvis 74).

Referee: D Dunne.