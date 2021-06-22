'I'm sure I'll shed a few tears' - Chris Shields confirms move to Linfield from Dundalk

DUNDALK stalwart Chris Shields has confirmed that his time at Oriel Park is over after almost 10 years ahead of a move to Linfield. And the midfielder says he will "shed a tear" after his final game for the club next weekend.

It was reported last week that Linfeld has secured a deal to sign Shields ahead of their Champions League campaign next month, when the transfer window opens, and today the Belfast side confirmed the move.

"Delighted to welcome Chris Shields to Linfield. A player we have admired for some considerable time, he should be a big asset to us over the coming years," Blues chairman Roy McGivern said on twitter today.

Earlier, Shields had confirmed his departure via the Dundalk website. “I’m sure I’ll shed a few tears when I play my last game against Derry City at Oriel Park on Friday night. It will be very hard to mask my emotions. I always used to sign off with a little wave to my family in the main stand, and it will hit me when I do it for the final time on Friday," the Dubliner said.

Shields, who joined from Bray Wanderers in 2012, was the longest-serving player at the club and picked up five league and three FAI Cup medals, but he has now opted to head for Belfast.

Read More

"After nine-and-a-half years at Dundalk, the time has come to move on. A fantastic opportunity has arisen for me, and it's one, for family and football reasons, that I can't really turn down," said Shields.

"I'm a father to two young kids under the age of three, and I feel it's important that I'm there for my family and my wife Shauna, who has been at my side during all of my time at Dundalk.

"I'm lucky to have been involved in a period of real success at Oriel Park. I know we had a hiccup during my first season here back in 2012 but from then on, it was a rollercoaster ride of pure joy, emotion, and success.

"There have been so many nights that I will remember forever; the first league win against Cork City in 2014, sealing the title in Tallaght in 2015, the night against BATE in Tallaght in 2016 when everyone was dancing in the rain, the atmosphere during five FAI Cup finals at the Aviva Stadium, and the quietness of a sixth in 2020."