‘I’m really excited to be a part of this’ - Matty Smith swaps St Pat’s for Derry City

ST Patrick's Athletic have suffered a blow with the departure of Scottish import Matty Smith to Derry City.

Smith (24) was a key player for the Saints last season as they captured the FAI Cup and also finished second in the Premier Division. Pat's knew they faced competition to retain Smith but today Derry have confirmed his capture on a two-year deal.

“The club has brought in some quality players recently and along with the lads who were already there, it’s now a really strong squad," Smith said.

"I’ve been to the Brandywell before and even with few fans in you always knew you were in for a tough game. I’m really excited to be a part of this and am very much looking forward to playing in front of a packed house there.”

Former Dundee United man Smith arrived in Ireland in 2020, impressing for Waterford before his successful move to Richmond Park. With Smith's move to Derry, Pat's have lost seven of the team which defeated Bohemians in the Cup final last year.