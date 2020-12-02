'I'm looking at opportunities in England' - PFAI Player of the Year nominee Danny Grant confirms overseas interest

Danny Grant of Bohemians takes home the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division win over Shelbourne at Tolka Park in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Bohemians winger Danny Grant has confirmed that he intends to try his luck in England if the right offer emerges this winter.

The Irish U-21 international has interest from Hull after an excellent season which was rewarded by a nomination from his peers for both the Senior and Young Player of the Year gongs in the PFA Ireland awards.

Bohemians want Grant to stay at Dalymount Park but the Dubliner is coming around to the conclusion that now is the time to see what he can achieve overseas - he was tight lipped on the approach from Hull but it's believed they are keen to get a deal done.

"I've never hidden the fact that I probably want to test myself in England and get to England," said Grant, speaking on the new LOI Weekly Podcast.

"I'm looking at some opportunities over in England. I've spoken to Keith (Long) about staying at Bohs and Keith knows how much the club means to me but I'm probably looking to get to England.

"I think (it's the right time). People will have different opinions.

"Keith and Trevor (Croly) will say I can develop more in Ireland which I probably can. Other people will say make hay when the sun shines.

"That's a decision I have to make. Is now the right time or do I need another year? I'm not going to walk into any team in England, I understand that."

Grant is up against Shamrock Rovers duo Jack Byrne and Roberto Lopes for the main award with Byrne seeking to retain the crown.

His rivals for the Young Player honour are his Bohs colleague Dawson Devoy and Shamrock Rovers playmaker Brandon Kavanagh with the latter benefiting from a large number of First Division votes having lined out with their 'B' team at that level.

Kavanagh is also up for the First Division award along with UCD's Yoyo Mahdy and Drogheda's Mark Doyle.

Lopes was also a guest on the podcast and he called for League of Ireland players to be given a greater say in the direction of the game here by the FAI.

Union chief Stephen McGuinness has said they want to meet with new FAI CEO Jonathan Hill to discuss a range of issues with Lopes highlighting that a number of clubs - albeit not his own club - opt against paying their players in pre-season.

McGuinness is frustrated by the lack of clarity around how the 2021 season will be funded with doubts surrounding the level of government support that will be available.

Online Editors