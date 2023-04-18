‘I’m just happy to be back on the pitch again’ – Michael Duffy hoping to kick on after ‘tough’ start to 2023

Derry City began series two with a draw at Dundalk last Sunday, but for Michael Duffy, the Oriel Park clash marked the beginning of his season as he returned from a calf injury sustained on the opening night.

The setback, suffered just minutes before kick-off against St Patrick’s Athletic last February, was made all the more frustrating by the fact that he had already missed almost two-thirds of last season with a tibia fracture.

The 28-year-old admits the last few weeks have been difficult personally, but is relieved to be back fit and hopes to help the Candystripes turn their recent form around, after suffering back-to-back home defeats to Drogheda and Bohemians before last weekend’s 2-2 draw against his former club.

“It’s good to be back, it's been a frustrating sort of year for myself big time. I'm just happy to be back on the pitch again and getting minutes. Hopefully I can push on now,” said Duffy after Sunday’s draw, with Derry in third, five points off leaders Bohemians.

“That's football. It has been a tough two months for me but I'm just happy to be playing again. In my head I was thinking 'just get through pre-season' after the year I had last year.

“I needed to get my body right and I felt I had, I was in a good place. I went to sprint 15 minutes before kick-off (at St Pat’s), pushed off and my calf just went. I felt it seize up, couldn't jump, and knew straight away that I had done something to it. It was very frustrating for myself as I haven't done anything like that before.”

The Derry native admits that while local supporters meant well, it was difficult to be regularly asked about his progress since February.

“It's just frustrating walking about as you know everyone and they are all good hearted, asking me how I am, but I just want to play and it's draining for myself,” added the forward.

“It was hard to take for the first few weeks but I dug in. I'm just happy now to be at the other end of it. I have signed back for my hometown club, all I want to do is play games and score goals.

“Watching the games was tough as I wanted to be part of it, especially when the boys were losing. That was a good result against Dundalk and hopefully we can get back to winning ways on Friday.”

Duffy has been one name on Ruaidhrí Higgins’ lengthy injury list across the opening weeks of the season, with key players like Mark Connolly and Cameron Dummigan also sidelined.

The forward accepts it has been a poor week for the FAI Cup holders, but expects fellow returning teammates to help them turn things around, with a trip to ninth-placed Cork City next on Friday.

“It was just a bad week for us,” added Duffy, as Derry conceded twice in the space of a minute at Dundalk before Cian Kavanagh’s late strike earned a point.

“There have been a lot of setbacks in the squad but the players have dug in. It was a bad week but we know as players we're not going to drop the head, we're going to fight.

“It's great for the team and morale around the squad to start seeing players coming back. It's good seeing Collie (Whelan) back, he's had a frustrating load of months, and hopefully more faces to follow in the coming weeks.”