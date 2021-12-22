‘I’m here to bring success’ – Ian Morris has high hopes after taking Waterford FC reins

Ian Morris says he did his homework before accepting the opportunity to become the new manager of Waterford.

The appointment of Morris was announced this morning by the Blues who are looking to bounce back to the Premier Division at the first attempt following their shock playoff defeat to cap a dramatic week where Marc Bircham was sacked after a row that played itself out on social media.

Morris was also involved in end of season controversy after Shelbourne showed him the door following their First Division title win with Damien Duff taking over the reins.

The 34-year-old had indicated he was open to staying in the game and he will now seek to retain the First Division title.

Vote for the Irish Independent Sportstar of the Year 2021, click here.

Blues owner Richard Forrest came under fire from Bircham in the aftermath of his exit with the outgoing boss claiming that his refusal to select Forrest’s son George contributed to tensions.

Morris said he is satisfied about the environment he is entering.

“I’ve done a lot of background work since I got the call. I spoke to the owner and the chairman (Mitchell Crowley) and we’ve had numerous calls and meetings over the last few days,” he said.

“We really got to the core of everything, there was no stone left unturned about the club and its running. Everything has been really positive from them.

“I’m here to build and I’m here to bring success. I’m really driven and I’m going to give everything I can to the club.

“I’m working on tying down the players we want to keep, getting straight into recruitment, and speaking to players so it’s a case of who our targets are and who we can identify to get the best possible squad to get the club back up. That’s the aim, that’s the goal and that’s what I’m coming in for.

“I’ve done my homework on the club and the facilities are one of the best in the country. I’ve spoken to a lot of players and ex-managers to see what they had to say about it; the fans, the stadium, the atmosphere that’s created when the club is doing well – I know once the city gets behind the team it can be an absolute fortress and that’s a massive draw for me.

“The ambition is there from the owner and at board level and they want to drive forward and get the club really flying in the right direction.”

Waterford have a handful of players under contract and will be staying full time for a promotion push in a competitive division where they will be expected to do battle with the likes of Cork, Galway and Bray for the solitary automatic promotion spot although four teams will get a second crack via the playoffs.