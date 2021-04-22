'I'm getting more phonecalls than ever' - Magilton says 'wonderful names' have applied for Dundalk job

Dundalk's sporting director Jim Magilton says that some 'wonderful names' from around the football world have expressed their interest in the vacant manager's position at Oriel Park.

Magilton, who has taken interim charge following the exits of Filippo Giovagnoli and Shane Keegan, has again said he has no intention of moving into the role on a permanent basis but stressed it will be important he has a strong rapport with the appointee.

Unsurprisingly, he has also confirmed that the role will only be open to Pro Licence holders with Giovagnoli's failure to hold that qualification complicating his position.

The ex-Northern Irish international joked that he was like 'Postman Pat' with the volume of applications and said he will work with chairman Bill Hulsizer and the club's directors in narrowing them down to a shortlist before kicking off an interview process, with no firm timeline on when the decision will be made.

"The game now is incredible," says Magilton, "I'm getting more phonecalls than I've ever received in my life. At the minute, it's like Postman Pat, everything is flying into me and then we've got to shift through it and sort it out."

"We’ll try to get the right person in as quickly as possible. But it has to be the right one," added Magilton, who said that applications from 'wonderful names' are capable of changing the thought process on what's required.

"It does change your perspective," he said, "You do have to have a look at it, but it’s very difficult in this situation because probably it will be Zoom calls and this, that and the other. But I think there is an instinct. It’s like watching a player, you get an instinct for a player who you think, when he comes in he has to make a difference.

"What will be good for me is getting a feel for the players because I've been totally outside it, I've haven't been hardly at any of the sessions so from being in the changing room it will be interesting from a personal point of view, the type of manager I think they need.

"It will help formalise my thoughts and ideas on what is actually needed.”

Magilton said he has dismissed some prospective candidates who got in touch, and made it clear there would be no licensing issues this time around with Giovagnoli unable to be the front man on the sideline this term.

“It will definitely be safe to say that," said Magilton, when asked if the new man will have a Pro Licence.

"Or Niall O’Regan (head of FAI Coach Education) will, without any shadow of a doubt, hunt me down. He will become Liam Neeson and I will be found. So yes, you can safely say that."

Ex-Cliftonville and Sligo Rovers boss Gerard Lyttle - who is currently working with Magilton's former employers the IFA - has been floated as a candidate.

Magilton was asked about the importance of his relationship with the new man, with the close connection between Shamrock Rovers sporting director Stephen McPhail and manager Stephen Bradley referenced.

"Whether we're bosom buddies or not, he doesn't have to be," said Magilton.

"I know McPhail and Stephen Bradley have a relationship - wonderful - but the relationship with me and the manager has to be such that we're on the same page and again my limited experience with this group of players will help that.

"Everyone was on about the coaching structure but the coaching structure mentally is about developing the football club. It's about us all being on the same page."



Magilton confirmed that his friend Declan Devine would not be considered after his departure from Derry City, offering the view that he would require a breather following his exit from the Brandywell.