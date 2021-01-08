'I'm excited to get going- Ex-Dundalk ace Massey explains decision to join Louth rivals Drogheda

Dane Massey says he's ready for a fresh challenge with newly-promoted Drogheda United after he ended his eight-year stay at Dundalk.

Massey won 14 trophies in his time at Oriel Park but the full back, who missed the last three months of the season with injury, leaving him as a spectator for their Europa League group stage campaign as well as the FAI Cup win, has joined the likes of Gary Rogers, Sean Gannon and John Mountney in heading for the exit. And Drogheda boss Tom Clancy wasted no time in snapping up the Dubliner.

"Tim rang me over Christmas and has been in touch with me constantly over that period, I was really excited," Massey said.

"Tim has been telling me about the great goings on in the club and the young players there, lots of local young lads there who have great potential as well. It's a new challenge for myself and I'm excited to get going.

"Everybody who knows me knows I'm a very ambitious person and with the squad Tim and Kevin are building we can definitely be competitive.

"With that squad, it's well achievable I believe. I'm looking forward to getting stuck in now, as I said it's a new challenge for myself.

"As far as Dundalk, I played eight years there, I've done my time and I really enjoyed it. This is a new challenge for me and my family and I'm going to take it head on," Massey added.

