‘I’m delighted to be a part of it’ – Greg Sloggett relishing fresh Dundalk challenge

Greg Sloggett is pictured after signing a new contract for Dundalk at Oriel Park. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Greg Sloggett says the changed environment at Dundalk was a primary factor in his decision to stay and sign a two-year deal.

The midfielder had offers from elsewhere around the league with Shelbourne particularly keen but he has committed his future to Stephen O’Donnell’s side.

Sloggett admitted he was exploring options elsewhere during the turbulent final months of the Peak6 led regime before a local takeover was followed by the arrival of O’Donnell.

“If you asked me a month or six weeks ago if I’d be back here, I would have said I had no idea but a lot of things have changed at the club and I’m delighted to be back on board” said the ex UCD and Derry player.

“Momentum has built up over the past month and the most exciting thing for me is the prospect of working with the new owners, the new management team, and the players that have both come in and that we have retained. I’m delighted to be a part of it.”

Dundalk are expected to confirm the Oriel Park returns of Keith Ward (Bohemians) and John Mountney (St Patrick’s Athletic) in the coming days.