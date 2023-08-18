‘I’m completely devastated for the players’ – Derry boss Higgins can’t hide pain after Euro heartache

The hoarse voice and the pained expression on the face of Ruaidhri Higgins said it all.

‘Devastation’ was the Derry City manager’s straightforward description of the mood in the dressing room after the Candystripes exited Europe following a penalty shootout defeat to FC Tobol.

Beyond the obvious, the frustration for Higgins is that his side lacked the cutting edge to capitalise on the chances they created in an even contest.

Across the 210 minutes, a Will Patching penalty was all they had to show for their efforts. Michael Duffy’s big miss in Kazakhstan last week and a string of missed opportunities in Tallaght in the decider, in particular the open goal squandered by Cian Kavanagh at the end of normal time, proved costly. Higgins accepted there wasn’t much between the teams, but stressed that a clinical edge is needed in this company.

“I’m completely devastated for the players,” said Higgins. “What they’ve put into this campaign has been nothing short of remarkable. Their commitment to this football club. I felt they deserved to go through.

“With a wee bit more care, we could have put it out of sight,” he continued, with particular reference to the opening 45.

“We looked really threatening on the counter attack, we had some good opportunities. When you get to this stage, and you get good opportunities, you have to take them.”

“It would have been a remarkable achievement to get ourselves into the playoff round, we were a penalty shootout away from doing it. When you’re involved in European competition ,it takes you out of your comfort zone, it tests you in ways that haven’t been tested. We’ve a lot of players who are in the early stages of their European careers, it will have done all of them the world of good.”

Derry will have to pick themselves up quickly with St Patrick’s Athletic arriving in the Brandywell for an FAI Cup tie on Sunday. A tired squad will have to regroup with cramp affecting several players in the dying stages with defender Mark Connolly sent up top.

“We spoke about it in there, it’s our trophy at the minute. We have to show real resolve, and get ready for a huge game on Sunday,” said Higgins, who wants the Derry public to come out as they return to their regular home. “Our supporters will know the players will need them in there on Sunday.”