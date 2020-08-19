'I'm at a loss to understand it' - Rovers boss Bradley says LOI punished unfairly by Covid rulings

Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley believes that new regulations on sport, which ban all supporters from attending games and also restrict training groups to just 15 individuals in a "pod", are unfair on the League of Ireland.

And Bradley also claims the league is being "punished" despite clubs adhering strictly to Covid-related rules since the league resumed last month.

And, speaking before a training session today ahead of Friday's Dublin derby at home to Shelbourne, Bradley said he planned to carry on training as normal.

But there is now an added compilation for the Hoops ahead of next week's Europa League tie at home to Finnish side Ilves Tampere, as regulations introduced by the Finnish government overnight now require any Finns travelling to Ireland to self-isolate for 14 days upon their return to Finland.

Rovers are today awaiting updates from the FAI and UEFA on the implications of those rules but there is now the prospect of Rovers, due to be at home to Ilves on Thursday week, to find a neutral venue, with the possibility that the Finns may have to forfeit the game if they choose not to travel to Dublin due to the need to quarantine upon their return.

A FAI statement issued on Tuesday night, in response to the latest moves by Government, stated that football could carry on here but behind closed doors, with numbers at training restricted to just 15, but Bradley hit out at the confusion over the implications.

"We have asked for clarification on everything that was said last night but it changes nothing for me preparing to play Shelbourne, you can't come out and tell us two days before a game to train with pods of 15, for no apparent reason," Bradley said this morning.

"I know there is a bigger picture but we got tested on Sunday/Monday, everyone was clear again, because we are playing in Europe we got tested this week and will be tested again next week.

"I believe clubs are doing everything right and if you felt clubs were cutting corners at grounds or in training, and you would hear, then you'd have genuine concerns but I don't see that.

"Everyone has worked really hard to do things right. I don't think any club has had a positive test, that shows that everyone is doing things right and that players are being responsible as well, I don't see why the league as a whole should be punished for trying to do things right.

Read More

"I'm at a bit of a loss to understand it. It would be great if somebody came out and actually gave us clear instructions and as to why they came to these decisions. It's very confusing for everyone involved in the league and for sport in general.

"If they went around and saw the hard work done by each and every club and now good that it has been in terms of training.

"Nobody has cut corners here and I think that every club has put so much into it, they deserve a bit more respect on that rather than just a blanket statement.

"If there was a big outbreak within a certain club or amongst a couple of clubs then you would understand that. But that has not happened," Bradley added.

Online Editors