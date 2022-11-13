‘I’m absolutely delighted for the players’ – Andy Myler hails UCD’s great escape after play-off win over Waterford

UCD players, management and supporters celebrate after their side's victory in the SSE Airtricity League Promotion/Relegation play-off against Waterford at Richmond Park in Dublin. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

It wasn’t the prettiest display of football, but it didn’t have to be.

Only the result mattered at this stage, and that's exactly what UCD earned at Waterford’s expense to retain their Premier Division status for 2023.

UCD boss Andy Myler lauded his young side for silencing the critics, as Thomas Lonergan's first half header proved the difference after Waterford dramatically missed a 93rd minute penalty.

“The players have done something people around the league thought they couldn’t do,” said Myler, as UCD will now play consecutive top flight campaigns for the first time in eight years.

“I’m not sure we’ve ever won a game with less possession. I’m absolutely delighted for the players, they are buzzing and so they should be.

"We’re not going to win the league, but staying up is just as good for us. Being promoted last year was a fantastic achievement, but staying in the division as we have is twice as hard.”

“I’m not saying on occasions like this we didn’t remind them of Conan Byrne’s tweet at the start of the year” added Myler, in a reference to the former UCD and St Patrick's Athletic striker saying Premier Division sides would be glad to have UCD in the top flight, following their promotion 12 months ago.

“I reminded Conan of it in a nice way afterwards and he was happy to accept it. You use whatever (motivation) you can get.”

What the Students lacked in the final third, they more than made up for at the back, as Sam Todd and Jack Keaney shone and kept Waterford, who had hit ten goals in their previous three games, scoreless.

Myler’s task in the off-season is to build the squad again, and the Dubliner admits losing players in the summer at the end of the academic year is a particular challenge and one that's exclusive to his club.

“One of the issues we have is when we lose players, it’s very difficult to replace them due to the cycle of the academic year and how the transfer window works. We’ll go again and try to stay out of the play-off next year.”

As UCD celebrated at Richmond Park, it wasn’t to be for Waterford, who were backed by considerable travelling support but missed out on a first promotion since 2017.

Junior Quitirna could have forced extra-time, but skied a 93rd minute penalty to cap off a flat play-off display by the Blues.

“We allowed our emotions to affect us, and poor decisions were made,” said Waterford boss Danny Searle, whose contract expired on Friday but is in talks to be in charge for next year.

“If we are to be successful next season, we need to make sure things like Friday are eradicated. It’s not like the lads have not played in a game like that before.

"We had the cup semi-final against Shelbourne too which had 5,000 people there. At times, they just overthink things.

"They didn’t want to be the reason why we didn’t get promoted, which can make it worse at times. I genuinely believed this side were ready (for promotion)”.