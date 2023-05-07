‘If we stay focused, stay hungry, we will be very hard to beat’ – Stephen Bradley hails in-form Shamrock Rovers

Having chipped away at a 10-point gap to move to within just one point of the top of the table, Stephen Bradley says he never had any doubts that his Shamrock Rovers side could once again make up for a slow start to get back to the top.

Friday’s 2-0 defeat of Bohemians means that Rovers, with a run of four straight victories and just two points dropped in the last seven games, are now only one point behind Bohs, and with games looming against bottom three sides UCD, Drogheda United and Cork City, the Hoops hope to gain leadership of the league before the end of the month.

Bradley has stressed all along that panic was not in their vocabulary, even at the beginning of this campaign where they went six games without a win.

League of Ireland reaction with Aidan O'Hara & Dan McDonnell

"We look at us, that’s all we do,” says Bradley.

“Last year, I could be wrong on the total, but I think we were 11 behind Derry in June, the year before we were 12 behind Sligo in June – and we won both leagues.

"I think this team knows what it takes to go the distance, they understand it’s about focusing on what we do.

"Whatever other teams do, they do, but we know that if we do our stuff and show up every day, every week, come the end of the season we won’t be too far away.”

In the space of a week Rovers have beaten, and not conceded a goal to, their rivals Bohs and Derry.

“We don’t talk about it being Bohs or Derry. I said at the start of the year and we genuinely do just focus on what we do," says Bradley.

“If we are doing things right, if we are doing things incorrect and you’re getting away with it, if you’re winning games that you shouldn’t be or losing games that you should be winning, you have to look at everything and we just focus on what we do because we know, experience tell us that if we do that and stay focused, stay hungry, we will be very hard to beat.”

Jack Byrne, who will see out the season with Rovers after the club rejected offers from US outfit Charlotte last month, has been in superb form of late, no surprise to Bradley.

"When I played people always talked about brave players being the ones that head it and kicked it. for me the ones who were brave were the ones who took the ball,” he says.

“It’s easy to take it when you’re winning 4-0 and there’s no one in the ground. A Dublin derby, nearly 8,000, it’s a different story. Europe last year, 20, 000, it’s a different story, Jack takes the ball.

"The bigger the occasion the bigger the crowd the more he wants it. it’s incredible bravery he shows to get the ball in those areas and try to make things happen.

"What’s really pleasing with Jack, in Derry he runs the game from start to finish. On Friday night he shows a level of fitness that he hasn’t had in two years, in terms of with the back injury that he had.

"We didn’t need to take him off at 80-odd minutes, he’s still the one pressing and looking to get on the ball. With that level of fitness we know the ability is what it is.”