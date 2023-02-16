If we don’t go full-time we will be left behind – UCD boss Meyler on Students’ struggles in top flight

It’s the hardest job in Irish football, trying to keep a part-time team made up of students in a league that is moving closer to full-time professionalism.

And as Andy Myler prepares for a season where it’s widely acknowledged that his UCD side are the clear favourites for relegation, he admits that a move to a full-time set-up may be the only way for the club to have any hopes of top-flight football.

A dramatic win in a playoff last season kept UCD in the Premier Division and condemned a much-fancied Waterford to another year of second-tier action, but since the elation of that success, UCD have seen a host of player departures.

Dylan Duffy (Lincoln City) did move abroad but Evan Caffrey (Shelbourne), Colm Whelan (Derry City), Sean Brennan (Drogheda United) and Tommy Lonergan (St Pat’s) have all joined UCD’s rivals.

"It's tough but we don't sweat it too much. We lose players at the start of every season and that just means someone else gets a chance. We have lost the two best young strikers in the league over the last year, Colm Whelan and Liam Kerrigan,” says Myler.

“And there will be a point where these players are just too hard to replace and you drop out of the Premier Division if you don't get a huge influx. We expect to lose some in the middle of the season as we have lads who are finishing their degrees in the summer, good players who will be sought after but that's fine.

“What we did last year was to stay competitive in the summer when we lost players. It is getting harder, but there is still a good core group.

"Our main aim is to be competitive in all the games, we don't want to be losing 5-0. But I am confident that if we can get our best XI on the pitch we will be competitive.”

But long-term, Myler knows that UCD can’t keep pulling off miracles. “It is getting harder for a part-time team in the Premier Division, and that's not a bad thing. Once it gets completely full time we will know it's going in the right direction,” he says.

"We are going to have to look at how we could make a full-time model work in the university. Even teams in the First Division now are full-time so we need to find a way to do that. People talk about budgets, I have never seen a budget at UCD.

"We could go full-time if we had players who were in the college, living there and training there, you could head to a full-time point but if we don't do that, we will be left behind.”

He has resisted the temptation to sign older players who are free agents to add experience, as UCD have done over the years. "We want players who have a connection with the college, we did speak to some players but it didn't work out, we want to stick with the younger player model. There is room for flexibility and we may have to be flexible in the years ahead, having some of those experienced players in the squad to help others,” he added.