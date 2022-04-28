'If I'd stayed at Pat's I could still be in the same place' - Brian Maher happy with life in Derry

Across the water, compatriots and fellow members of the goalkeepers union like Caoimhin Kelleher and Gavin Bazunu look up the ladder at their Premier League clubs and wonder what's next, the current first-choice keeper with the Ireland U21 side has no doubts that he made the right move leaving a club he loved to spread his wings.

Former St Patrick's Athletic man Brian Maher is ready for anything that comes his way when he returns to Richmond Park on Friday night, that ground his home turf for some formative years (2016-2020) and, thanks to the vagaries of the fixture list, the second of a run of five games for Derry against Dublin clubs.

He comes with a Derry City side who are top of the table with just one defeat all season, and he's hoping for a better outcome than his first game at Richmond Park as an away player, with Bray Wanderers. "I played there with Bray, we got beaten 6-0," he told Independent.ie.

"I look forward to going back this week, at Bray that time we were focused on the league, we played a different shape and it didn't work as Pat's showed their class but I got a nice reception from the Pat's fans.

"It will be a tough game but these are the matches you want, you know what you're going to get in Richmond Park, a tight ground, good fans, a big crowd who really get behind Pat's."

For a long spell, Raheny man Maher was a Saints player with ambitions to break into the side, but he found his pathway blocked, and in 2020 he opted to move on, at first lining out for Bray before this most recent move, to Derry.

Even though he has succeeded Bazunu and Kelleher as the Ireland U21 keeper, he knows he's not in a position to really compare himself someone like Kelleher at Anfield, and his status, but the notion of being patient as No. 2 for too long was in his mind.

"I didn't want to wait this long, if I'd stayed at Pat's I could still be in the same place, not playing games. It wasn't ideal what happened at Pat's but I just needed to get games, that was my bottom line and it has benefited me now," he says.

"Most people can see why I did what I did, there were eyebrows raised when I did leave Pat's but it was my own choice to go, it took a bit of bravery on my part, as a young keeper, to go in and say I want to leave, I want to play games and people can see that it's benefited me where I am now. And I wanted to keep playing for Ireland, I wouldn't have stayed in the Ireland squads if I wasn't getting games."

Life on Foyleside suits Maher, who lives in the city in a house with teammates Brandon Kavanagh, Matty Smith and Cameron McJannet. "It was important to live in Derry if you're playing for Derry City," he says.

Maher and Kavanagh are the only Dubliners in the squad but the keeper has read up on the club's history, the fact that Derry have had at least one Dubliner in their squad any time they have won the Premier Division. Talk of that popped up last week after a 25th anniversary celebration of the last title win, when Dubs like Tony O'Dowd (a goalkeeper), Tommy Dunne, Richie Purdy and James Keddy backboned that title success.

"I met a few of the '97 lads the other night. I'll make sure to remind the boys here that a Derry team that wins the league always has a couple of Dublin lads on it, we get a bit of stick so it will be nice to give it back, remind them that they need a Dub or two to win things," Maher, a former St Kevin's Boys player, jokes.

"When Derry came in for me and I was weighing up offers, I was aware of the history, I knew it was too long since they last won the league. Maybe it won't be this year but to be part of a Derry team that's challenging for things again, that's something I wanted to be part of.

"We are a new team, we're still gelling, Ruaidhri Higgins is only at the club for a year, which is not a long time to build something. It's game by game, see how many wins we can rack up.

"Everyone knows the quality Shamrock Rovers have, the way they won the league by a large margin last year and it's hard for anyone to claw back 18 points in one year, they are favourites and rightly so, they are on a good winning run, they have added someone like Andy Lyons, who I know well, he was a great signing, They set the standard.

"If Pat's can put a run together they will be talked about again and challenge, they have a really good squad and have invested well, they have good young players coming through, they have the quality to challenge, they have already beaten Rovers, they have a real attacking threat

"I didn't think too far ahead when I joined, I was taking it game by game and the results looked after themselves. We're taking it with a pinch of salt as it's still so early in the season but we're enjoying it so far."