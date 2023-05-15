If he wants a 90pc pay cut, maybe – Ruaidhrí Higgins laughs off talk of James McClean’s Derry City return

Derry City boss Ruaidhrí Higgins has poured cold water on the prospect of James McClean returning to the club later this season, joking that the former player would need to take a 90 per cent pay cut to do so.

But Higgins believes that McClean will be fully deserving of his status as a centurion with Ireland as he stands on the cusp of the 100-cap mark ahead of next month’s Euros qualifiers.

McClean’s club future is uncertain as he’s out of contract with Wigan Athletic, who facing a major rebuild over the summer following their relegation to League One.

The local rumour mill had suggested that a move back to Derry was imminent, though the 34-year-old played it down as “fake news” in a social media post. Although, chat about a second spell for McClean is still in the Derry air.

Asked if there was space for McClean in the City dressing room, Higgins said: “Of course there’s room for him! It might be more difficult to do than some may think.”

He says he has been in regular contact with McClean but not about his current contractual status.

“I haven’t spoken to James. I know him a long time, I took him under my wing when he was here as a player, but if James wants to take a 80pc wage cut or a 90pc wage cut then we might think about it,” Higgins joked.

“I know I was in the Ireland set-up with him but I’ve never spoken to him about getting to 100 caps. When he gets to 100 caps: amazing, nobody deserves it more than him.

“James was a really shy lad when he was younger and to have that drive and that personality and to take the knocks he took over a long period of time and to come back fighting, sums up the character he is.

“If James gets to 100 caps then nobody deserves it more than him as I know the work he puts in. He is an amazing professional, and he is a brilliant person, contrary to what a lot of people would think. He does a lot of work behind the scenes that nobody hears about. I know for a fact he does a lot of work behind the scenes, charity work. Some of it has been made public but I know he does a lot of stuff that nobody hears about and he is an amazing ambassador for our city.”

After Friday’s tense 1-0 win over Bohemians, his side are back in action quickly, at home to an in-form Dundalk tonight.

He says there is no update on the fitness of Colm Whelan amid fears that the forward has damaged his knee again, after two two games following rehab from an earlier ACL injury.

Higgins was upbeat about the return of utility man Cameron Dummigan, who came off the bench away to Bohs for his first game of the season.

“We introduced Cameron Dummigan back into the team, which is a huge boost. Mark Connolly isn’t too far away, Patrick McEleney isn’t miles away either. I said a month ago, if we keep digging in and hanging in there. We’ll be really well set up to go on a good run,” Higgins added.

“He (Dummigan) has missed 14 games, and missed a large chunk of pre-season. We’ll see. We’re tempted to put our Player of the Season into the team as early as possible, but we have to be very mindful of where he is coming from.”

With four wins from five, Derry head into battle against Dundalk with form on their side but Higgins knows this fixture is a tense one, two draws between the sides already this term.

“There’s been a lot of draws and they beat us in the Brandywell last year. It’s not about me and Stephen O’Donnell, it’s about Derry City and Dundalk and we need to put on a good performance. I don’t think yet we’ve hit our full heights. We haven’t really put a 90-minute performance together.”