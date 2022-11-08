‘If clubs can’t be full-time next year because the minimum wage can’t be paid... they can go part-time’ – PFAI’s Stephen McGuinness

PFA Ireland chief Stephen McGuinness says that clubs who are resistant to the concept of paying a minimum wage of €430 per week to senior full-time professionals should revert to part-time status if they have an issue.

McGuinness has welcomed the confirmation of new terms and conditions which mean that, from next season, full time pros aged 20 and over must receive €430 per week with part-time professionals guaranteed €130 per week and payment over a longer period.

He says it will stop the ‘exploitation’ of young professionals on significantly smaller deals.

The union wanted the part-time amount to be €190 per week but First Division clubs thrashed out a lower deal with the FAI.

There has been a lukewarm response from clubs to the changes that have been celebrated by players, with some administrators around the league of the opinion that it’s too much too soon given the financial realities of the game here.

However, McGuinness takes the alternative view, declaring that it’s an overdue tightening up of pay conditions in a league where players have suffered because of clubs hitting the rocks due to financial matters. He feels this is the natural step forward after a period of relative stability compared to the turbulence of the 2000s and 2010s.

“Players in this league have written off millions in wages to keep the clubs alive,” said McGuinness, who said that UCD were the only club that hadn’t suffered issues of some kind during his tenure.

“When players have now come looking for a minimum wage, we’ve met resistance. The minimum wage stops exploitation in our opinion.

"If clubs think paying a player €150 or €200 per week is good enough for them to be a full-time professional player, it’s not acceptable to us as a union. If he can’t earn any more than that, he’s better off going to get a job because you are setting yourself up for financial disaster or failure.

“If clubs can’t be full-time next year because the minimum wage cannot be paid, that’s fine. They can go part-time then.”

McGuinness does not expect that scenario to unfold, though, and says he is encouraged by the fact that Premier Division club representatives actually increased the union’s suggested minimum wage from €420 per week to €430.

He says that the union will be on their guard next season to monitor behaviour of clubs who may seek to find a way around the rules.

Read More

The introduction of guaranteed pay from the beginning of pre-season for part-time outfits is a significant change, as is the arrival of holiday pay.

“We’ll be on top of this in pre-season,” he said, “I think every contract will be reviewed and monitored. The minute that a player comes into a club, it’s illegal that he trains without getting paid.

“We’ve allowed a cash culture, expenses. This is the start towards cleaning it up. If clubs are only willing to pay a guy €220 a week to be a professional, then the reality is he’s not good enough and he needs to be a part-time player or amateur. There’s been exploitation from clubs of players for too long and it’s over now.”

McGuinness added that the minimum wage introduction is just a ‘stepping stone’ towards a push for further regulations.

He wants each Premier Division club to have a minimum of 16 full-time professionals on their books as a condition of entry and similar rules to apply for part-time professionals in the First Division, where he is opposed to the concept of amateur teams competing.

McGuinness added that the union have spoken with the FAI’s Director of Football Marc Canham and Football Consultant John Morling about the introduction of a quota system so clubs must have a certain amount of academy products signed as professionals in their squad - there is a fear that changes to compensation rules could have a negative impact of movement within the league for Irish produced talents breaking through.

“There has to be a conversation about where we are going here,” he said, “All of the players around the country playing in the U15 and U17 and U19 leagues have aspirations to be professionals. I don’t think there should be an amateur team in a professional league. Somebody somewhere has to say that if you want to stay in this league, you have to turn professional

“We want to see a certain amount of professionals at every club. We wanted to bring it in this year, we’ve stepped back and we will put the accelerator on next year.

“If you come up from the First Division, you need to make sure the structures are in place to hit that criteria.”

McGuinness accepts that middle ranked LOI players in the €600 to €700 a week bracket might not get the offers they expect this winter as a consequence of the domino effect on budgets brought about by lowly paid squad members being brought up to the minimum wage.

Read More

But he feels that all professionals understand the bigger picture because of the disparity that sometimes even exists within dressing rooms.

“There are lads in some clubs earning thousands and other lads earning €150 or €200 a week and it’s not right,” he said.

“We went into the Dundalk dressing room and Keith Ward stood up and said that the league needed to look after its young players. He said that when he was a young kid, he would have signed for a club for a bag of Haribos and we laughed and joked about it but he was deadly serious too. You are so desperate to be a professional, you sign for anything.

“Yes the funding and the prizemoney needs to be better,” said McGuinness, when asked if he understood the concerns of clubs.

“But we’ve got to set the parameters and a goal of where we want to get to. Clubs in the last three or four years have been really good financially, we don’t have the headlines we did before around wages and what we want to do is solidify things for the professional player.

“I don’t have sympathy for clubs who didn’t pay in pre-season or pay holiday pay. They want to retain these players and to sell them to England if they can but they don’t want to pay the minimum wage.

“We need a full time professional league to give our players the best platform to be the best they can be. That’s what players want. The top end players want to play against full time professionals.

"Jack Byrne said to us a few years ago that he shouldn’t be playing against guys who were working all day. He didn’t think it was fair.

“I think this is a fair model now. If clubs are paying a player’s accommodation or education then they don’t have to pay the full €430. I’m sick of excuses, and people saying they need a two-year roll in. We can’t have clubs paying players less than €430 a week and saying they’re full time.”