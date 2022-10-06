Ian Ryan emerges as clear front runner to take over at Bohemians

Ian Ryan is currently managing Wexford. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Ian Ryan is now the clear front runner to become the next manager of Bohemians.

The Wexford boss is understood to be the preferred candidate to replace Keith Long.

Derry City assistant boss Alan Reynolds turned down the post earlier this week.

That left Bohs considering their options with ex-AIK coach Sean O'Shea and former Dundalk manager Vinny Perth among those in the frame.

However, it's believed that Bohs have started to inform candidates that have missed out on the post.

It's now anticipated that Ryan will take the job although formalities still have to be completed.

The 35-year-old is an experienced ex-League of Ireland defender who worked as assistant boss at UCD before branching out at Wexford.