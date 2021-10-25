Ian Morris is on the way out of Shelbourne despite leading the club to promotion from the First Division.

The club are set to go in a different direction for next season and it’s believed discussions over the weekend have come around to the conclusion that the 34-year-old will not be in charge next term.

Morris was named Shels boss ahead of the 2019 season and secured promotion at the first attempt but 2020 ended in bitter disappointment with relegation via a playoff with Longford.

Shels opted to keep faith with their man so they could immediately bounce back and that mission was achieved with a degree of comfort.

However, they will now begin a hunt for a new boss with Sporting and Technical Director Alan Caffrey now an influential figure in all aspects of strategy.