Ian Bermingham extends stay with St Pat's after agreeing new contract

VETERAN Ian Bermingham says he's proud to have signed up as a Saint for another season after agreeing a new deal with St Patrick's Athletic.

The former UCD and Shamrock Rovers man is the longest-serving player at any Premier Division club and will chase more honours in 2022 with the FAI Cup winners.

"It's great to be back for another season, we had a brilliant 2021, winning the FAI Cup and finishing second in the league, and we're looking to build on that in 2022," Bermingham said, his re-signing coming days after the club confirmed that midfielder Chris Forrester had also extended his contract.

"I'm very proud to be going into my 13th year at the club, I've really enjoyed it so far, the supporters and everyone have been a brilliant support to me, it really is a special club and I'm looking forward to another season as a Saint."

Ex-Drogheda United boss Tim Clancy has also come on board, in the wake of Stephen O'Donnell's resignation and imminent move to Dundalk, though a club statement quoted manager Alan Mathews as saying: "We are delighted to have Ian on board with us, his leadership, professionalism and consistency of performance were one of the main drivers in the club having a successful 2021. With a squad of some excellent young players, Ian is the perfect role model for them to learn from, and we look forward to building on what we achieved this year in the season ahead."