‘I wouldn’t be surprised if we get 20,000’ – Finance student Kelly’s sums add up to bumper Bohs crowd for Aviva final

THERE was no time for Georgie Kelly to bask in the glory of being the man who sent Bohemians into their first FAI Cup final since 2008, for the first all-Dublin final in 21 years.

Studying for a Masters in Renewable Energy and Environmental Finance, he has an assignment due for tomorrow, so that meant "hitting the books" late on Friday night even though adrenaline, and an unexpected swig of beer, would have made it difficult to concentrate.

TV footage of the goal celebration showed Kelly being handed a can of Sierra Nevada's finest brew by an exultant Bohs supporter and then showering himself with the beer. "I was soaked," he jokes.

“I can’t even remember the celebration. I don’t remember the goal, I don’t know what foot I scored it with. The place erupted and I just ran over and I know a couple of my mates from college are always up in the stand and I just jumped."

But getting to the Cup final after that 13-year gap is no laughing matter, as Kelly wants his teammates to use the Aviva Stadium stage to their advantage as they did in the summer when that was the venue for three games, and three wins, in the Europa Conference League.

"We had them nights in the summer but it'd be great to get even more fans, I’d imagine we’ll get 20,000, if there are no restrictions. There is some amount of Bohs fans so I wouldn’t be surprised if you get 20,000.

"The club have probably lost four or five semi-finals over the last ten years, so just to get over the line and give the fans a day out. Whether you win or lose, it doesn’t really matter, a big day out now in the Aviva, maybe 20,000 Bohs fans, that’s what it’s all about. That was the goal at the start of the season, just get there and see how we do."

Top scorer Kelly was hailed by Gypsies fans after his 24th goal of the season but it was looking likely to be a tough night, a replay on Monday looming as Bohs struggled to break down a Waterford side who finished with nine men. Kelly had a penalty saved and also saw three goal chances go wide.

"I thought it wasn’t coming, the game was dead," he says of his 87th minute winner.

"I felt like we were going to regret those chances, missing that penalty, we should have put it to bed, I felt we dominated the game, we were the aggressors, I think they had one shot in the first half. So just to get it then and the scenes and just go like that, unbelievable, an unbelievable night."