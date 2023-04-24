‘I would rather win ugly than lose playing beautiful’ – Bohs boss Declan Devine

Declan Devine says he has no issue with his Bohemians side winning “ugly” once it means they land the points which keeps them top of the league table.

Bohs went five points clear at the top thanks to a 2-0 win away to Drogheda United, their fourth successive away win and the ideal response to a sub-par display at home to St Patrick’s Athletic a week earlier.

But Devine’s men were less than impressive for long spells away to Drogheda and that second goal, scored by sub Declan McDaid in injury time after a dreadful error by United keeper Colin McCabe, gave the scoreline a more impressive look than the away side deserved.

"That's winning ugly. I don't mind that at all, I would rather win ugly than lose playing beautiful, let's take the three points and move on,” Devine said.

"I am delighted with the performance, from the back of last week, people putting their bodies on the line, this is a really difficult place to come, we have been pretty in other games and not taken points so it's pleasing.

"I just thought that after a bit of hurt last week, in the way we gave away the goals, we defended brilliantly. It was real character and it shows you the importance of clean sheets, and that's coming to Drogheda, to the Brandywell, to Inchicore and Sligo, four away clean sheets for us.

"They have shown so much character, the willingness to do the ugly stuff as well is something that will help us, we know we can play but we answered some questions after last week, we knuckled down in training and that's a massive three points for us,” Devine added after the win as he turned his attention to the next test, away to UCD next Friday.

The Bohs boss noted the efforts of John O’Sullivan who started for the first time this season following injury.

"We take anything we can, three points in this league are hard fought, are really difficult to achieve and it doesn't matter who you are or where you are, it's very difficult to get three points and coming away from home, in them venues,” he said.

"Drogheda were very good, we knew they would be as they have good players, Gary Deegan bossed the game for big periods, his experience in knowing when teams are under the cosh, and we were under the cosh.

“I was delighted for Paddy Kirk as his goal was outstanding, he has two goals now from full back, Jordan Flores has three from full back, Grant Horton has one, so our spread of goals is really pleasing and we used our subs well, the lads who came on made an impact, Kris Twardek is very unfortunate not to be starting, our strength in depth has been good with top players missing.”

Devine hopes to have Ali Coote back from injury in time to face UCD next week while James Akintunde is a further week away from fitness.



