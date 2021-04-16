Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley says he won't block off an international career for Roberto Lopes even if it makes the Hoops defender unavailable for games due to travel and quarantine issues.

Dubliner Lopes qualifies for Cape Verde Islands through his father and last month he made his competitive debut for that nation as they qualified for the finals of the African Nations Cup, those finals due to take place next January.

Lopes missed the second game of their international double header, in Mozambique, due to concerns over travel as new regulations were introduced during his absence from Ireland and, upon his return to Dublin, Lopes had to enter mandatory quarantine in a Dublin hotel for two weeks.

Lopes returned to the Rovers side, as a sub, in Tuesday's win away to Derry City and boss Bradley noted that the defender had lost some sharpness due to the confined conditions of quarantine. But even though friendly games and other tournaments could see Lopes called up over the coming months, Bradley says the club won't deny Lopes the chance to win caps.

"I would never stop anyone going away for an international, it's really important that we respect that and allow it to happen, it's frustrating but none of us knew the scenario when he left. I would never try and stop him, even if I knew he was going to quarantine," Bradley said ahead of Saturday's game at home to Longford Town.

Read More

"We'll wait until that time when he has to go again and we'll see where we are then what countries are on the list. But he's fine, it was good to get him on the pitch the other night, get a half hour into him, which was good, he's ready to go. Cape Verde have qualified, we know that's coming and it's brilliant for him, it's a great achievement and I am delighted for him," added Bradley, who did notice a drop-off in Lopes' fitness levels from his spell in quarantine.

"They got 15 minutes to go for a walk, that's not going to help someone who is trying to be an elite footballer. You can see when he came back, little touches and habits that you lose sitting in a room for nearly two weeks."

Despite a 4-0 defeat on their last outing, Bradley is wary of the threat posed by Longford, with former Hoops like Aaron Bolger and Aaron Dobbs in their ranks.

"I saw their three games, they were well beaten against Drogheda, Drogheda were very good in the final third," he says of Daire Doyle's side.

"There wasn't much in the Sligo game and the Bohs one, they did really well, they looked out of the game at half time but came back really well and did well to get the draw. This will be a different game, they have some good players and they are young, they will enjoy coming to Tallaght and will come to play with no fear so we respect that.

"Aaron Bolger is one we know really well, it's great to see him playing and playing with a smile on his face as he's had a tough time, he's a good kid and I am delighted to see him playing every week."

Read More

Online Editors