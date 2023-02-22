‘I would never have dreamed of coming through and doing the things I did’ – Dundalk legend David McMillan retires

Former Dundalk striker David McMillan, the man who holds the record for League of Ireland goals in European competition, has confirmed his retirement from football.

McMillan indicated last month that he was unlikely to return to the League of Ireland this term after his release from the Oriel Park club but he did have offers to weigh up.

However, the 34-year-old has opted to step away and dedicate himself to a career as an architect that he tried to maintain in tandem with a professional footballer’s training schedule.

McMillan scored 14 goals in Europe, more than any other League of Ireland player with that tally leaving him behind just Roy Keane and Robbie Keane in UEFA’s overall list for Irish performers.

He was a central member of Stephen Kenny’s Dundalk team in 2016, scoring key goals against FH and BATE Borisov that brought the Lilywhites into the Europa League.

The ex-UCD player subsequently had time in Scotland before returning to Oriel Park for a second spell with a hat-trick in the closed doors FAI Cup Final in 2020 a highlight.

“I listened to offers that came in but in the end my gut told me I was finished and my time was up and I’m happy with my decision,” McMillan told the LOI Central podcast.

“It was the right time for me to finish. I felt good about it in terms of moving forward with my life outside of football and doing other things.”

McMillan runs Tea Lane Architects with his brother and while he is taking his coaching badges, that will be his focus for the foreseeable future. Trying to manage both gigs was draining.

“To commit a lot of time to it (football), you’ve got to be really be in it. You’re training so hard. It wasn’t for me this year, the commitment I was willing to make. There were good offers but it wasn’t the right thing for me,” he continued.

“Football always came first with everything else secondary to that. That’s what it had to be. At times I will miss it obviously but, at the moment I’m happy with my decision, very content, that’s the main thing.

“As a kid playing Leinster Senior League in UCD, I would never have dreamed of coming through and doing the things I did in my career. I’ve been exceptionally lucky. I never would have thought I’d have the ability to go as far as I did.”

McMillan won three league titles at Dundalk in addition to a pair of FAI Cups and League Cups. He made the PFAI Team of the Year in 2016 and 2017.