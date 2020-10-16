'I was lucky to walk away from that tackle' - ex-Liverpool prospect admits deliberately injuring Irish defender

Daniel Cleary has responded after a former Liverpool team-mate admitted to deliberately trying to injure him in training. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Dundalk defender Daniel Cleary has hit out at a former Liverpool team-mate who has admitted to deliberately injuring the Irishman in training to put him out of an FA Cup tie where they were competing for a senior debut.

Englishman Tom Brewitt was in the Reds academy with Cleary and he has caused a stir by telling the Football Journeys podcast about his attempts to scupper the Dubliner ahead of Liverpool's clash with Exeter in January 2016 when Jurgen Klopp was suffering a defensive crisis.

Brewitt was convinced that either himself or Cleary was in line for promotion and he took matters into his own hands to get ahead.

"Running up to the back end of December, it was me or Dan Cleary, in my head, who was going to make their debut for Liverpool's first-team in this game," said Brewitt.

"Me and Dan always got on to be honest, but I think I ended this relationship. I took the decision, it was me or him, so I went after him in training.

"Before Christmas and the time between Christmas and New Year, I put myself next to him in possession games, put myself next to him in games and I just kicked him.

"I wasn't trying to hurt him badly but I was trying to hurt him enough so he was out the way and I would play.

"It was about a week before the Exeter game and I took a bit of a heavy touch in a seven-a-side and he's come in to tackle me.

"And I waited a split second too long and absolutely topped him, went over the ball, it was a bad tackle - I knew it was a bad tackle, I did it on purpose and I'm not incredibly proud of it.

"I'm not ashamed of it neither, because in my head it was me or him and I was choosing me. There was a bit of a scuffle after it. I think he got sent in for his reaction, but his reaction was probably bang on.

"He was on crutches for the next two weeks, so it was sort of like... not mission accomplished because I think that's a bit harsh as I didn't want to hurt him, I just needed him out the way for this game.

"If that meant ruining a relationship I had, I was going to do it. I was desperate to play for Liverpool and that's all I wanted to do."

Cleary was tagged in a Twitter post featuring a clip of Brewitt's observations and that prompted a furious response from the centre half who was released from Liverpool without making a single appearance and arrived home in Ireland via Birmingham in an attempt to rebuild his reputation.

"There's being determined and then there's this," said Cleary in his own tweet, "Karma always works its way back in football. Blowing out someone else's candle doesn't make yours shine any brighter.."

Noting that the clip had been deleted off Twitter - although it remains accessible on YouTube - Cleary later added that he was 'lucky to walk away from that tackle with my leg in one piece.'

A number of his Dundalk team-mates posted messages of support with the former Irish underage international preparing for a crack at the Europa League group stages next week.

Brewitt is out of league football after being released by Morecambe last summer, and he did acknowledge that karma caught up with him as he picked up a concussion before the aforementioned Exeter match that ruled him out of the equation.



Klopp played Jose Enrique at centre half and, unbeknownst to the youngsters, he had also put plans in place to bring Thiago Illori back from a loan spell.

