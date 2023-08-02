‘I was like a kid at Christmas’ – Dundalk favourite Daryl Horgan delighted to return to former club

Daryl Horgan says that he was like a ‘kid at Christmas’ ahead of his first training session with Dundalk after deciding to return to the League of Ireland.

Dundalk announced the return of the 30-year-old last night with manager Stephen O’Donnell admitting that the news has given the dressing room a lift.

Horgan was a star in Stephen Kenny’s trailblazing 2016 side and left for Preston at the end of that season, before subsequently moving onto Hibernian and Wycombe in a six and a half year spell in the UK where he also won 17 caps for his country.

The Galwegian’s wife Donna hails from Dundalk and the couple have five young children, including twins who arrived earlier this year.

Horgan had to weigh up family considerations as he mulled over his next move with Dundalk’s owners making a push to produce a two and a half year contract that convinced the versatile winger to return home.

He will be reunited with familiar faces in Dundalk, including his former team-mate O’Donnell.

"It was a bit of a mental summer. I wasn’t sure what was happening left and right, but once they got this going, it was on my mind and when I settled on it, I was buzzing. I was like a kid at Christmas last night,” says Horgan.

“There was a conversation with myself and Stevie (O’Donnell) in January but I had twins on the way, and they needed special care, so we needed to stay in England at the time.

“Stevie was an unbelievable captain. He was a brilliant teammate and brilliant to play with. He’s obviously taken his first few steps in management and he's done really well. He’s put together a really good team here.

“He was a massive pull because I know what I’m coming into, I know what to expect. I know the level of commitment and determination he has and the way he wants to do things is right in line with how I want to be and how I want to play.

“I had a couple of training sessions last week with Wycombe, who were good enough to let me come in and do a bit of training with them. It kept me at some sort of decent level but to come in and really feel a part of it and be preparing for games again is something I just couldn’t wait to get going with.

“I was chomping at the bit last night; ‘let me in, let me play, let me train’ so to do that this morning was brilliant and to have that excitement of going in every day again is great.”

Horgan will not be eligible for Dundalk’s European tie with Icelandic side KA tomorrow night, but the hope is that he will be able to feature in Sunday’s league match with Shelbourne.

"I couldn't be happier,” said O’Donnell. “It was an open secret that I would be very interested in Daryl when his contract ran down at Wycombe but there’s a long way from being interested to actually getting him through the doors at Oriel Park so the owners and Brian Gartland (sporting director) have put in some brilliant work to get it over the line.

"You could feel a bounce with the players this morning as well. I think it was a bolt from the blue. It was kept so quiet and just happened all of a sudden, and that had a better effect. We’re delighted to welcome the wee man back.

"Daryl is a top calibre player. We’re not signing a 35-year-old that's gone and had a great career and is coming back and the international caps he won were seven or eight years previously. He has made a difference at international level (his last cap was in 2021) and obviously, the Dundalk fans will know and have seen first hand what he was capable of doing to top-level teams in Europe.

"He’s a really good age profile and is a more complete player coming back. From a maturity and a contribution point of view, he'll be even better again with all the experience he's had and the places that he’s played. He's going to be a massive help to us, on and off the pitch.

“He looks in really good condition so I don't think he's going to take that long at all to get up to speed."