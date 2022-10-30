‘I was crying there, I couldn't hold it back’ – Stephen Bradley emotional as brave son Josh leads Shamrock Rovers celebrations

SHAMROCK Rovers boss Stephen Bradley says he was moved to tears by the reception given to his son, Josh, on an emotional night when the Hoops received the Premier Division trophy.

The title was already secured before Rovers played second-placed Derry City at a sold-out Tallaght Stadium, so a 1-0 win over Derry was a fitting end to their home season. They haver one more league game to play, away to UCD, after Thursday's test against Djurgardens in Sweden in the Europa Conference League.

Bradley's eight-year-old son Josh, who has been battling leukemia, went out along with senior players Ronan Finn and Roberto Lopes to collect the trophy and Bradley said the night was made even more special by his son's role in the celebrations.

"It was a special night, three in a row, with everything that's gone on personally. I spoke to the players and asked them could they give us this night for Josh, there have been some difficult nights so could they give us this one, something that he has been looking forward to and takes his mind off the treatment. It's something he will be talking about for the next few days and it takes his mind off the treatment," Bradley said.

"It's a special occasion, a special group of players. It's not easy, mentally it's tough and it's a special night for the club. It's so emotional looking at him going out with the players. They have given him this night, making his day has made my day, made our year considering the year we have had. I couldn't be prouder of the group and I am emotional, when he is going out with Ronan and Pico, it's very emotional. I was crying there, I couldn't hold it back," he added.

"It's something that will be with him for ever, something he will talk about tomorrow and the day after and the day after, take his mind away from what he is facing every day, so a massive thanks to the players."