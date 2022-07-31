‘I was buzzing after the Harps game...I want to go on and win the Cup now’ New Bohs man sets target

NEW recruit James Clarke has set himself a target of immediate success after his mid-season move to Bohemians.

The Gypsies pulled off something of a coup from the domestic transfer market by landing Clarke (21) from Drogheda United, for an undisclosed fee, the Meath lad an ever-present for Drogheda this season.

He put in a superb display on his debut, Friday's 3-1 FAI Cup win away to Finn Harps, and is keen for a long Cup run.

"I was buzzing after the Harps game," says Clarke, a product of Cherry Orchard. "Getting the win was the main thing and we're into the next round. I want to go on and win the Cup now, that has to be the aim, see who we get in the next round.

"The move happened very quickly, I got the phone call the other day to say that Drogheda had accepted the bid and it was up to me to decide whether I wanted to go or not, to sign a new contract with Drogheda or go to Bohs, and I was happy to move.

"Drogheda were great for me, Kevin Doherty and Daire Doyle did so much for me and I am very grateful to them for giving me my chance this season. Butbut without being disrespectful to Drogheda, Bohs could be a move on to bigger things. And it was good to get straight into the team, no matter where I am I just want to be playing," added Clarke, who joined Drogheda from Shamrock Rovers in 2019.

Bohs boss Keith Long was delighted to see Clarke come in and make that instant impact. "James came in for us with one training session behind him and against Finn Harps did what he has been doing all season, running beyond the back four, getting between defenders and he was able to come up with an assist so I was pleased for them to be involved in the first goal," said Long.