‘I want the lads to rest, not to go on the p**s’ – Damien Duff keen to back up Drogheda win before break

Shelbourne manager praises his bench after substitutes earn 3-1 comeback victory

Shelbourne manager Damien Duff said he was not happy with his substitutes in the drawn game against Derry

Damien Duff says his Shelbourne substitutes have set a benchmark after they helped turn a potential disaster at home to Drogheda United into the win, which nudges them into the top five.

The Reds were 1-0 down at half-time against Drogheda and were struggling to make an impact in the game, but a second-half revival, with goals from substitutes Seán Boyd and Evan Caffrey, fellow sub Mark Coyle claiming an assist for the third goal from Caffrey, gave Shels a first win in five meetings with Drogheda.

"It's all about winning games and they are finding ways,” says Duff. “You can be good without the ball and work hard and what have you, but I will always want more, the players know that. They are sick of me wanting more, (but) I can't fault them as they found a way.

"On Friday, we could potentially have won in Derry. Our subs came on and were disappointing, the starting XI were brilliant. I made subs at 60/65 minutes, thinking we can go and grasp this as we smelled blood and the subs didn't bring anything to the party.

"That was my criticism of the team after and maybe that was poor of me. Without complimenting the lads, I went for the subs and maybe the subs on Monday had their team talk on Friday night (in mind) as they knew how I was feeling about subs. They came on and won us the game. There is method in our madness,” added Duff.

On Friday, the last game before the mid-season break, Shels take on a Sligo Rovers side who have lost five of their last six games. “It's massive. For me, Drogheda was only part one of the week, it's massive. We know where we want to go,” added Duff.

"We have no right to do it, but we have to aim for the stars. I have said that many times and to get there, two games in four days before you go on your break.

"I want the lads to rest, not to go on the p**s for the week. We have to be looking at two wins, Sligo will come to us with a reaction, a bit of fire, and we need to match it.”