‘I understand that I've been linked to clubs’ – Stephen Bradley coy on fresh Hibs links ahead of key Shamrock Rovers AGM

He’s just guided his Shamrock Rovers side to a seven-point lead in the race to retain their Premier Division title but Stephen Bradley has reacted to fresh links with the vacant manager’s job with Scottish side Hibernian by joking that he could be sacked after the club’s weekend AGM.

The Rovers camp can enjoy the two-week break before their next game, a potential title decider away to Derry City, thanks to a convincing 3-0 win over local rivals Bohemians, the Gypsies now 10 points behind Rovers and effectively out of contention for the championship as they struggled to match Rovers.

With football parked for a fortnight, politics is on the agenda this weekend with Rovers’ AGM on Saturday, where dissenting voices are likely over the club’s structure and future direction and the role of long-time backer Ray Wilson, with chants of “there’s only one Ray Wilson" from a section of the Hoops support after the Bohs win.

Into the mix there's Bradley’s long-term future with the club as he has been linked with the Hibs job, left vacant from the recent sacking of Gary Johnson, and the presence of Brian McDermott, the former Leeds United and Reading boss who is now the Edinburgh club’s director of football at the Rovers-Dundalk game a week earlier led to intense speculation.

Bradley last night once again declined to state that he would definitely see out the season with Rovers. “Right now there is nothing that's happened that would change that right now, at this moment. The AGM is tomorrow (Saturday), I could be sacked after that. I won't (be at the AGM). I haven't got gum shields or boxing gloves so I'll stay away from it,” he said, aware of the background to the AGM talks.

League of Ireland Premier Division review - September 1st 2023

"I don't know the ins and outs of it. I've never been to an AGM. I don't know the agenda for it but it sounds like it's going to be interesting.”

Asked if there had been contact from Hibs, Bradley would only say: “I know Brian (McDermott) a long time and he knows me. He knows what I do and how I work. That's it. Me and Brian would talk quite often to be fair. We focused on Bohs and it's just now about focusing on Derry. Football is so strange. I could be sacked next month, that's the reality of football. I understand that I've been linked to clubs, that's happened in the past. It's about staying focused.”

Frustrated at losing a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Bohs in their last meeting, Bradley admitted that the 3-0 dismissal of the Gypsies was close to perfection, an added bonus with a goal from a fit-again Neil Farrugia after two months out due to injury.

"I don't think there's a team in the country that beats us if we play like that. There's no team in the country that can beat us if we play like that. That's up there I think, probably our best performance, complete performance," he said.

"Last year we had a few good ones in Europe, this year we were poor in Europe. That's our best performance for me this year.

"I think we completely dominated the game, in every aspect, I said before the game and I do believe that Bohemians are the most dangerous team in the league in transition, with the pace and the power they have, we knew we had to improve on what we gave against Dundalk last week in the first half so we controlled the game from the first minute to the last, scored three and could possibly have had more,” he said.