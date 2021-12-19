‘I think what happened is disgraceful’ – Brian Kerr slams Stephen O’Donnell for leaving St Pat’s

Brian Kerr has described Stephen O’Donnell’s decision to leave St Patrick’s Athletic for Dundalk as “disgraceful”, claiming that it doesn’t set a good example for other people in the game.

Former Ireland and St Pat’s boss Kerr retains exceptionally strong links with the Inchicore club and told ‘Off The Ball’ that he felt that his views reflect the outlook of Saints supporters and “people involved in the club at a high level”.

He was stunned when O’Donnell – who played for him at underage level with Ireland – opted to depart for Dundalk just 48 hours after steering the Saints to FAI Cup success.

Kerr said he understood the Saints were in a “strong position” contractually with the Dublin 8 outfit yet to make a formal comment on O’Donnell’s exit although the man himself said last week that he was legally entitled to seek a new opportunity.

"I think what happened is disgraceful,” said Kerr. “I was supportive of him when he went into St Pat's and the chairman and owner Garrett Kelleher gave him a chance out of the blue where he had no great background in coaching whatsoever, hadn't got the qualifications for the job and was very keen to start his managerial career at St Pat's.

"To me, loyalty is very, very important in the game, and I just think it’s disgraceful what Stephen did.

"It's not a good example to people in the game. If you're trying to bring players to a club and setting a bit of a standard but as soon as you feel like it, you decide to go. It wasn't as if Stephen O'Donnell only played for one club, he played for several other clubs, yes he had a good time at Dundalk and won trophies.

“The chairman (Kelleher) backed him totally as he has done with all of the managers that have been there in his time so it was a right kick in the teeth for anyone involved in Pat's.

"Now I see one or two players drifting back with him to Dundalk, I just think it's dreadful carry-on,” added Kerr, with a reference to Robbie Benson’s move with John Mountney set to follow.

The Saints hired Tim Clancy from Drogheda to replace O’Donnell and the decisions of key players Mark Doyle and Joe Redmond to make the same move were confirmed on Saturday as was the capture of Anto Breslin from Bohemians – his pre-contract was agreed when O’Donnell was in charge.

Drogheda have signed Shamrock Rovers midfielder Darragh Nugent on a season long loan.