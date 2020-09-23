'I think we can be in the group stage' - Dundalk boss Giovagnoli has high Europa hopes

Dundalk manager Filippo Giovagnoli believes his side are capable of qualifying for the Europa League group stages if they perform to their potential.

The League of Ireland champions are in Transnistria, a breakaway region, ahead of their showdown with Moldovan top dogs Sheriff Tiraspol tomorrow evening.

Giovagnoli's side will need to upset the form book in the one legged tie if they are to shock Sheriff but the reward for the winners is a home tie in the final round against Dinamo Tbilisi or Faroese side Ki.

New Dundalk boss Giovagnoli acknowledged that his team have an opportunity to progress should they regain their best form.

"If we perform at the highest level, I think we can be in the group stage, yes, I believe so," said Giovagnoli this morning. "Why not? Of course, we have always to perform and we have to perform at the best level we can.

"I think there is a lot more potential in this team, especially if we think about the style and way to play the game. This is a team that can have possession and control the game more and dominate the game more.

"The thing is, you have to be organised and prevent the counter attack. There is a lot to do, for sure, a lot of improvement ahead of us."

Giovagnoli has enjoyed a 100 per cent win record since his shock appointment in the aftermath of Vinny Perth's exit.

Perth departed after a Champions League defeat to Celje, and Dundalk's homework on Sheriff has concluded that they are not dissimilar to the Slovenian side in the sense that they don't actually seek to control possession in every game they play.

Sheriff are effective when they have it, however, but have reshuffled in the wake of the exit of leading striker Anatole Abang, a Cameroonian, who was sent off in their Champions League loss to Qarabag that sent them into this competition.

They have added players from Holland and Greece into their multinational squad in an attempt to strengthen.

"They can have possession or they can give you possession," said Giovagnoli. "When they have the ball, they have combinations with a high, high level of attacking players. That is exactly the picture.

"It's a big challenge, a big task ahead of us but we are ready to perform. We are excited and we're going to perform tomorrow, trust me."

