‘I think we all know there is one person runs things there’ – Sligo boss Buckley in no doubt who Dundalk boss is

Staff from Sligo Regional Hospital hold up the Sligo Rovers jerseys that will be given to the families of 1,000 newborn babies in Sligo and Leitrim by the club

Sligo Rovers boss Liam Buckley says there is no doubt over who is in charge at Dundalk this season as the management structure at the FAI Cup holders remains under scrutiny.

The Showgrounds club get their 2021 campaign up and running against Dundalk next weekend, Sligo entering the new season on a high after a top-four finish last season which earned then a place in the Europa League.

Financially the club are also stable, helped in no small measure by a fundraising drive last season to cope with the lack of income from gate receipts.

And today Rovers launched an initiative, intended as a way of thanking the supporters who stuck by them through a difficult 2020, by giving a Sligo Rovers shirt to every baby born in the county this year.

Sligo Rovers manager Liam Buckley. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers manager Liam Buckley. Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

"This will see over 1,000 Rovers jerseys donated to families of newborns in Sligo and parts of Leitrim, Donegal, Roscommon, Cavan and Mayo," the club said of the initiative.

Sligo Rovers chief executive Colin Feehily said: “Sligo Rovers has existed through 93 years because each generation has passed their love of the club on to the next. We are very proud of what Rovers means to our region and how it can form a part of all our lives and connect us as well. We are taking this measure to bring that feeling to even more people."

On the field, Sligo face a challenge of trying to improve on last season and they have tough test early on, against Dundalk.

The Lilywhites' coaching structure recently saw Shane Keegan described by the club as "manager" with the man who was effectively in charge last term, Filippo Giovagnoli, labelled by the club as "coach", a reaction to events last season which saw Dundalk fined €50,000 by UEFA as punishment for Giovagnoli acting as first team manager in their Europa League group stage campaign when he lacked the necessary coaching qualifications.

The FAI have also held talks with Dundalk about their coaching structure.

Looking ahead to their clash with Dundalk, Buckley denied that the FAI Cup holders could be seen as weak as they have made so many changes to their squad.

Dundalk head coach Filippo Giovagnoli. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Dundalk head coach Filippo Giovagnoli. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

"I'm not looking at them as being in transition, they could be looking at us thinking we have four or five new players. The management side of things and juggling around, I think we all know there is one person runs things there," Buckley said, referencing Giovagnoli without naming the Italian.

"He has made the group stages and qualified for the Cup last year, they won the Cup, so we're not going to be fooled into thinking any other than he runs things there, whatever way you want to look at it or twist it. He's had a fantastic season last year, if they had anything like it again this year they'd be delighted."

Buckley, who hopes to have striker Ryan de Veries cleared of quarantine protocols in time to face Dundalk, after his trip back to New Zealand, is upbeat about the new term.

"I'd like to think we can equal, if not better, it, with the players we have brought in and the ones we retained," he said.

"We finished fourth but we're disappointed with some of the performances we threw in early in the season, down in Waterford and a few others where we were bang average, to put it mildly, if we can finish fourth, third, second or first this year I'd take it now, bearing in mind that'd get you into Europe. The lads are excited about the season ahead," he added.

Online Editors