'I think they've a budget I’ve never seen before' - Bradley jibe ahead of big-two clash

A flurry of cards, including a red one, when there was ‘only’ the President’s Cup at stake for the Shamrock Rovers-Dundalk game last month proved that there will always be an edge to their clashes.

And Rovers manager Stephen Bradley has thrown money into the mix ahead what is bound to be another tense meeting tonight in the league, claiming that the FAI Cup holders, who have suffered a stuttering start to the season with just one point from two games, should expect to be winning trophies as they are working the biggest budget in league history.

A new-look Dundalk have yet to find their feet in the 2021 season. They had more complications this week as two players were away on World Cup duty, with Latvia and the Faroe Islands, while they hope to add another senior international, Wilfried Zahibo (Central African Republic), in the coming days, that move held up by Covid-19 regulations and the standard red-tape issues.

The Dundalk grapevine is buzzing with talk of how much it will cost to land ex-Valencia man Zahibo as he’s expected to become the highest-paid player in the league, but Rovers boss Bradley has said that the Oriel Park club have a financial clout that even his club cannot match.

“I think they have a budget that I’ve never seen in this country before, and they have a really big squad with the new boys coming in,” Bradley said when asked if Dundalk, who had to settle for a third-place finish last season, will be the main rivals to the champions this term.

“I am sure with what they are doing they expect to be there or thereabouts, I am sure they will, I am sure the owners expect them to be right there winning, but what they are spending, it’s the biggest I have ever seen in this country so I imagine they’d expect to win everything that’s in their path.

“I think it’s the biggest I have ever seen, definitely, League One clubs can’t compete with them in the market, that shows where you are. In Ireland, it blows everyone out of the water.

“It’s fine, that’s the way they want to go about it but when you ask will they be the biggest challengers, they expect to win everything because of that fact, because they are spending that money, and that’s fine. We still expect to win, but we do it a different way,” added Bradley, denied access to defender Roberto Lopes tonight as he’s been forced to quarantine, in a Dublin hotel, after international duty with Cape Verde last week.

Dundalk were joint-leaders of the table after three games last term, the sides split by Rovers’ 3-2 win at Tallaght on match-day four, but defeat tonight could, depending on other results, see them drop to bottom of the table.

And manager Shane Keegan admits that the pressure is already on.

“You look at the last two seasons and in both seasons Rovers have streaked ahead in the early stages and thankfully the club was able to put in a monumental effort in 2019 and bring that back around,” Keegan says.

“Last year it just wasn’t going to happen in a shortened season but moreso because of the relentless pace of Rovers’ performances. We just can’t put ourselves in a position where we’re trying to do it for a third time.

“We need to make sure that after a half-dozen games we’re right there in the mix and that there is a very little points gap between us and anybody else,” added Keegan.

He admitted that the importance of this game could see their management team turn to tried-and-trusted players – “fellas who understand the demands of what playing against Rovers means” – even though new arrivals like Korean import Han Jeongwoo and Norwegian striker Ole Erik Midtskogen are pressing for a start.

Jack Byrne was t he difference in the 3-2 win at this stage last season and Bradley feels that his midfield replacement, ex-Burnley man Chris McCann, will prove his quality.

“He’s very clever, intelligent footballer, he has a really high IQ. You can see him on the pitch, he is always thinking, looking at space where he can hurt teams,” he said.

Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk,

Live, RTÉ 2, 7.45

