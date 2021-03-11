‘I think the tea lady could pick the team up there’ – Hoops boss Bradley on Dundalk management set-up

Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley is paying no heed to the managerial situation at Dundalk, stressing they have such a big squad that the 'tea lady' would be capable of picking a strong team.

Bradley is preparing to lock horns with Dundalk in tomorrow's President's Cup curtain raiser but the Louth club made headlines earlier this week by going out of their way to announce a new coaching structure, claiming that Pro Licence holder Shane Keegan will have the final say on team selection rather than Italian Filippo Giovagnoli.

The Rovers boss - who was in a similar situation to Giovagnoli in his early days in Tallaght when Sami Ristila was drafted in to technically function as the manager - said Dundalk have the resources to overcome any confusion.

"It's of no interest, honestly," said Bradley, "I have more things to worry about here than to be worried about who is picking the team.

"I think the tea lady could pick the team up there and it would be a good team given the standard of the players in the squad. It's a squad full of internationals now.

"I think they were on record last year as saying they expect to have the best players because they pay the best money so I think anyone could pick a decent team out of it, from the squad of 20 odd that they have."

That was a reference to Dundalk owner Matt Hulsizer stating they had a wage bill double the size of any other club in the league, a statement that raised eyebrows around Oriel Park never mind elsewhere.

There is a genuine needle between Rovers and Dundalk with the latter prevailing in the most recent meeting, December's FAI Cup Final. However, Rovers did claim the trophy that really matters with Europe in mind having secured the league and the resultant Champions League place off the back of an unbeaten 18 game season.

Dundalk striker Patrick Hoban dismissed their achievement by saying that prevailing in an abridged campaign doesn't really count as a proper success but Bradley took something different from those comments.

“I think that shows where Pat is in his head more than anything," he says. "Probably a bit insecure to be fair. I think the players know, everybody knows, what we were, what we did, I don’t think that is up for debate to be honest. If we win it by a point, it’s up for discussion but I don’t know what we were ahead in the end. It wasn’t a couple of points (it was 22).

"We’re probably in their heads more than we know. Look that’s not our issue, that’s for them to deal with, we’ll concentrate on what we do, improving what we do and making sure that we’re better than we were last year."

Bradley admitted that homework for tomorrow's game has been complicated by the profile of Dundalk's recruits with five players added from outside the league with the various scouting platforms only useful to a point. There will be an edge to the game even though there's no points at stake - although Rovers will not risk injury doubts Lee Grace and Sean Kavanagh whereas they would have figured in a league game.

"It will be strange in a way because you could potentially face a lot of new bodies and seeing how they play, their little habits, that's all going to come out tomorrow really," said Bradley. "We’ll know after that what we will face in a few weeks time in the league."

Online Editors