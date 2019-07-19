JACK Byrne says it would be ‘disrespectful’ to talk about leaving Shamrock Rovers after a move home that has galvanised his career.

'I think that was my problem before' - in-form Jack Byrne not letting himself get distracted by possible move

The talented 23-year-old was at a crossroads after leaving Kilmarnock over the winter to come home, but his form with Rovers earned a March call-up from Mick McCarthy and his stunning display in Thursday’s Europa League win over SK Brann led his manager Stephen Bradley to admit that outside attention is inevitable.

In the aftermath of a superb goal and assist, Byrne said he’s going to try and block out thoughts about the opinions of McCarthy and prospective suitors.

"I’m not thinking about it. I think that was my problem before, thinking about my next move," said Byrne.

"I love the club and I’m grateful to the manager for giving me the opportunity because there wasn’t too many good options when I leaving Kilmarnock."

"It (Thursday) was a great night, I just want to enjoy it. I don’t want to be thinking who is watching in the stands. I haven’t even thought about what I’m going to do tomorrow, to be honest," continued Byrne.

"I have a two-year contract, I’ve 15 months left so I’ll see how it goes.

"I’m under contract so I wouldn’t want to be talking about a move or anything like that."

"It’s disrespectful to the club and manager who has been unbelievable for me," Byrne added.

"It’s great here. I wanted to reset myself. Nothing is handed to you in this game, it’s a crazy game – you can be up one minute and down the next.

"I know if I put the work in, hopefully I’ll have more nights like this."

Rovers are back in action against UCD tomorrow before another European date with Cypriot side Apollon Limassol next Thursday.

Victory against Brann earned the club an extra €260,000 but a pair of pitch invasions will lead to fines and Bradley admitted that was a disappointment.

"We need to control it better as a club because, at the end of the day, it hurts us in the pocket," he said.

Online Editors