‘I think it’s massive’ – Hull City manager Liam Rosenior on potential Dundalk link up with Championship club

Hull City manager Liam Rosenior says it would be ‘massive’ if the Championship club followed through on talks about taking a significant stake in Dundalk.

There has been persistent speculation around Louth that Hull are looking to adopt Dundalk as part of their plans to establish a multi-club model that is becoming increasingly popular with a parent side operating over a network of other sides. Waterford’s link-up with Fleetwood is a close to home example.

Dundalk chairman Sean O’Connor said last month that the club wasn’t for sale, but they would be open to speaking with investors.

It’s understood that talks have taken place with Hull but nothing is imminent and Dundalk are also speaking with at least one other party.

However, Hull media are now reporting on the story and manager Liam Rosenior was asked about it at his weekly press conference.

Hull’s Turkish owner Acun Ilicali has previously spoken of how he liked the idea of a link-up with a club in another country with a view to developing players.

“I think it’s massive,” said Rosenior. “he top clubs are doing it, Manchester City, Brighton, it shows the ambition of this football club and where we want to get to. If it’s in the best interests of Dundalk and the best interests of us as a football club, which I’m sure it is, it’s a great idea and something I completely support.

“I’ve been well aware of every eventuality. I don’t know (if it will happen) I’m not at the sharp edge of the deal. It’s something where if it happens, then great, and if it doesn’t, then we’ll keep striving to be successful.”