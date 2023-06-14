‘I still think we would have finished in Europe’ – Former Saints boss Tim Clancy

Former St Patrick’s Athletic boss Tim Clancy believes he was capable of leading the Saints to Europe this season had he not been ‘sacked’ last month.

Speaking for the first time since his departure from Richmond Park, Clancy told the LOI Central podcast that some expectations from within the club were ‘a big ask’ and admitted consistency was an issue this season, as his side lost three successive games on two occasions before the club announced he had resigned on May 2.

But the Meath native pointed to the fact that his team sat second in the Premier Division just nine days before he was ‘sacked’ from the club, with his former assistant Jon Daly appointed permanent manager afterwards following a four-match stint as interim boss.

“I still think we would have finished in Europe, I would have backed myself to do that,” Clancy told LOI Central.

“It was a good run of games we were going into. I had a conversation with the chairman (Garrett Kelleher) and I think it was going to be one of those ones that, if I stayed we probably would have gone on a good run of results, but then the next time we had a few hairy ones it would have been like ‘right we’re again’.

"I’m quite pragmatic, maybe that’s what they needed was a little bit of a change. When results aren't going well, if you can’t see the writing on the wall there is something wrong with you.

“Nine days before I was sacked we were second in the league. It was just one of them mad, mad seasons, where for the 18 months I was there we never really got near Derry City, didn't touch them. Dinty (Jon Daly) goes and beats them 4-1 last Monday (week), then on the Friday, we had won five out of six against Drogheda, then Drogheda go and beat them.

“That's how the season has been. Results have been a little bit crazy. We lost three on the bounce early in the season, drew against Shamrock Rovers away and won four, and we lost three again. If you are going to be losing games in quick succession like that you will come under trouble.

“The one thing I would say is the expectation at St Pat’s is to try and challenge and win leagues. Some people in the club want to challenge and win leagues and (get to the) group stages in Europe, it’s a big ask, it’s a big, big ask”

Clancy’s penultimate game in charge of St Pat’s was an away trip to Derry City at the end of April. He reveals he had a conversation with Candystripes boss Ruaidhrí Higgins while at the Brandywell and was aware he was under pressure at the time, before back-to-back defeats to Derry and at home to Sligo Rovers saw his 18 month spell at Inchicore come to an end.

“It’s a really intense and weird job to be in, football management” said the 39-year-old, who led the club to fourth last term, as well as a memorable Europa Conference League win over Mura.

“We (Clancy and Higgins) actually spoke about it when we were up there. I said ‘if I lose the next two I’d probably be gone’, and he says ‘sure you're after winning four in a row?’. I said ‘that's what it's like’. He went and won a couple of games, I lost a few and I was gone.

“We qualified for Europe (last season), granted you needed the leg up from Derry in the (FAI Cup) final to beat Shelbourne. Stephen (O’Donnell) had an unbelievable season the year before. He ended up getting 62 points and finished second in the league (in 2021). We got 61 points last year, a point off what Stevie got and ended up finishing fourth. Points-wise it was a very, very good return.

“I had conversations with the chairman previously and you have got to be pragmatic. It's a results-based business. There were parts of it where it wasn't all doom and gloom for the 18 months I was there. The European nights you had, and I think it was the first time in 17 years St Pat’s went to the league leaders away from home and won when we beat Bohemians this season.

“There were moments where it’s been very good, and probably moments that were really poor. That's just the consistency levels that we never got to.”

Clancy rejected any suggestion that the St Pat’s squad had downed tools for him and says while he is enjoying going to games as a spectator, he will be careful not to attend games where a manager may be under pressure.

“When there is a change of manager and something new, of course there is a bounce, you always get that. I wouldn't criticise any of the players. It is what it is, you didn't get results and you lose your job,” Clancy added.

“I’m probably getting a bit itchy now, I’ll start getting to go to games again, I have been up to watch Drogheda play a few times. No, I haven't gone back (to Inchicore). When you leave a club in those circumstances, leave it. You don’t want to be going back and looking at what could have been.

“I don’t really want to start going to games where a manager might be under a bit of pressure either. I have had it myself, where you turn around and certain managers have season tickets at your games all of a sudden because you have lost a few games. I think it looks a bit desperate to be honest so I won’t be doing that.”