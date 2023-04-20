‘I shouldn’t have been on Twitter’ – John O’Sullivan opens up on tumultuous Bohs return

AFTER the most testing spell of his long career, on and off the field, Bohemians man John O’Sullivan has drowned out the noise of social media to focus on the task of proving himself at the club he supported as a boy.

When the midfielder opted to move back to his native Dublin last summer, after a 12-year stint in England where he racked up almost 300 appearances, signing for Bohs seemed like the ideal scenario, given that the ex-Belvedere schoolboy had grown up watching the Gypsies. “I grew up in Summerhill, North Great Charles Street, so I used to walk up to the games, past the Savoy chipper and up to Dalymount to see Bohs, when Pat Fenlon was manager,” he says.

His Bohs career started well, a 1-0 win away to Drogheda United on his full debut last August, but it was all downhill from there. O’Sullivan picked up a serious injury in that game, later diagnosed as a hip fracture and played only a couple of more games as his own season ended while Bohs lurched from defeat to defeat.

"It’s very rare to get that, even more so for someone so young,” he says.

As the team struggled and Keith Long lost his job, O’Sullivan made the decision – an unwise one he now admits – to take to social media to respond to the anger vented on Twitter by fans, the former Blackburn player irked by comments from upset supporters such as “maybe you should concentrate on winning football matches instead of badge kissing on Twitter”.

As new boss Declan Devine initiated a mass clearout of players (14 departures) over the close season, an exit for O’Sullivan looked possible given that brittle relationship with fans but he insists he was not one to walk away and says he’s determined to show his true value, a lesson learned about switching off social media.

“I never thought about leaving,” he says ahead of the team’s return to Drogheda on Friday. “Anyone who knows me knows that I am a determined guy, I work really hard, I give my all for the club I play for. I got a lot of stick for saying a few bits on Twitter but I am an honest person, I say what I feel and I leave everything out there on the pitch.

“So it's been far from an ideal return to home, but I'd ask people not to judge me on the start but on the end of it at Bohemians.

“I can be quite fiery and at times I have to watch what I say. That can distract you from your job, I shouldn't have been on Twitter then. I wanted to put some stuff out there, let fans know there was stuff going on behind the scenes they didn't know about.”

Coping with his own upheaval of a move back to Dublin after more than a decade away, O’Sullivan says he went on the defensive on Twitter to defend team-mates, some of whom were only teenagers.

“The players are human, I am fortunate enough to be older than some of the Bohs players, we had young lads who can take stuff personally and can't deal with it. You have this thing in football where coming after players and abusing them is just acceptable, that shouldn't just be normal. Yes, people have a right to say something but there are real people on the other end of it, a lot of my family are Bohs fans and they were seeing this stuff, it wasn't nice.

“So I came off Twitter for a while, I am 30 this year so I don't need to be acting like a young lad, it can take away from your focus, scrolling away on Twitter. Now I have a new baby, that's where I should be spending my time, not on twitter, when you come home after a game or training you need to switch off and not get dragged into something like Twitter. It was a distraction and a negative that Bohs didn't need at the time with all that was going on.”

Yet to start this season, O’Sullivan has battled his way back to fitness after that serious hip injury, not an easy road. “I was on crutches for seven weeks in the off-season and it was another seven weeks before I could run again, so that was 14 weeks without even running. But I had a good pre-season, had a good chat with the manager, he said I'd be part of his plans when I was fit, which I needed to hear. And I have worked really hard to get fit. The manager has put his trust in me, giving me more minutes every week and I just want to build on that now, push for a place in the starting XI,” he says.

"It did take me time to settle, for a lot of Irish players who do come home they don't rip it up right away, there is an adjustment period, and I wasn't in a position where I had to move home, it was a choice for me and my family, and the only club I wanted to play for was Bohs. To me, Bohs is the biggest club in Ireland.

“I'm not here to prove people wrong but I do want to show what I can do and I can contribute any way I can and if we win something this year or qualify for Europe I will be a happy man. I have a point to prove as no one at home in Ireland has seen the real me yet, that is my goal,” added the former Morecambe player, with his Bohs side keen to recover from last week's loss.

“Before the Shamrock Rovers game we'd won four in a row, we lost to Rovers but for 40 minutes we were the better team. That Rovers team has been building for years, this is the first proper season for this manager and he had a huge turnover of players, we are still a work in progress but for a team that's only been together for three months we have shown we can compete with the top teams, we've beaten Derry and Pat's. We have more growing to do, but to be top of the league is a credit to the whole squad.”