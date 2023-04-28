‘I know performances have to be better’ – Cork City boss Colin Healy calls on team to stick together

Cork City boss Colin Healy insists his side’s performances have to improve and has called on his team to stick together ahead of back-to-back trips to the capital.

Newly-promoted Cork sit in ninth place after 11 games, four points off bottom-placed UCD ahead of clashes with Shelbourne tonight and a trip to leaders Bohemians on Monday.

Healy’s side defeated Dundalk at home a little under three weeks ago, but failed to kick on as they suffered a damaging defeat to the Students before last week’s loss to Derry City.

The Cork boss is acutely aware they are in a tough moment with just two wins to date, but hopes his side can be more consistent, starting with this evening’s trip to Tolka Park.

“You don’t want that gap to get too big,” said Healy.

“We have tough games coming up, but it’s up to us now to start putting points on the board. Performances are up and down, we have to make sure they are more consistent.

“At the moment, sometimes you might need that small bit of luck just to get you those three points or a draw. Sometimes in the box, it's probably just not falling for us, where for other teams it might fall and they might get an opportunity.

"You might not play well but get a lucky goal or something like that, and sometimes that might create a small bit of confidence.

“I know performances have to be better. At the moment, when we’re on top of games sometimes we don't score in the right moments. When you get punished on the other side of it, it can be hard to take.

“Dermot (Usher - Cork City owner) is in, and it’s brilliant he is in. He’s got great ideas for the club. It does take time to build what you want to do. At the moment we know results are not as ideal as everyone wants. We have to build and it does take time.

“Hopefully we can start getting more points on the board in the next few weeks and work our way up. We know at the moment it is tough but we got to stick together.”

Cork were defeated 2-0 by Shels when the sides met last month, and Healy has been impressed by their success since the Drumcondra side were promoted in 2021.

“There is a big gap from the First Division to the Premier Division,” added the 43-year-old.

“It took a bit of time for Shels. They had a good year last year. They got to a cup final and the performances got better as the season went on. This year they have kicked on a small bit more. It’s working very well for them. It does take time, down in Cork we all have high standards and all want the best for the club.”

After earning 13 Ireland caps as a player, Healy reflected on his time with Shels boss Damien Duff in various international camps and lauded the job he has been doing at Tolka Park since arriving last season.

“We all know what kind of player he was, a top, top player,” said Healy of Duff.

“He is a great person and always had time for me when I came into the squads. I have a lot of time for him for that. He’s a fantastic coach and a good person as well.

“He was a hell of a player and had a fantastic career. He’s gone into the coaching side now and is doing a very good job at Shels.”