‘I know he spoke to one Premier League club’ – former Ireland striker Connolly helping Shels chairman with investment talks

Former Ireland striker David Connolly has revealed that he put Shelbourne in contact with a Premier League club last week as Reds chairman Andrew Doyle continues to work on seeking investment for his plans at Tolka Park.

Shels have been in talks with Hull City about a partnership with the latter’s Turkish owner Acun Ilicali visiting Ireland earlier this season after a proposed deal with Dundalk fell through.

It was reported in Hull media last week that talks were progressing positively.

However, it appears that Shels are also exploring other options with Connolly telling Newstalk’s Off The Ball that he was helping out Doyle who is a long term contact.

“I put Andrew Doyle into someone in England the other day. Andrew has got ambitions for Shels with Duffer (Damien Duff),” said Connolly.

“I’ve known Andrew for a long, long time. I think he’s very ambitious, really bright, intelligent. He’s tapped me up for all my contacts, Andrew has

“I know he spoke to one Premier League club I put him into the other day so we’ll wait and see what they get from that.

“In some ways, it can be difficult because what League of Ireland clubs are looking for – those with ambitions, it could be getting players from England, it could be a tie-up with a club that benefits both. There’ll be a business plan that is put to that club.

“That’s extra work for some of those clubs and it’s whether they are willing to do that and if they can see a net benefit. The onus on Andrew is to sell someone the benefits of that. Do they need this? Can they commit the hours they might need? That’s the challenge.

“He's turning over every rock and stone he can to try and improve them.”

Shelbourne have reached a verbal agreement with Dublin City Council to buy Tolka Park with the need to improve facilities tied in with the search for further external help.

Last November, Shels were close to a deal with Sport Republic, the owners of Southampton, but the Premier League outfit backed out at the last minute.