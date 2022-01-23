‘I hope you all saw what it meant to me’ – John Mahon hails Sligo fans as St Johnstone move confirmed

Sligo Rovers manager Liam Buckley says the club have made 'good progress' on recruitment after the departure of central defensive lynchpin John Mahon was confirmed.

Independent.ie reported on Friday that the local defender and 2021 Player of the Year was on his way to St Johnstone just a month after signing a new contract as the Scottish top flight strugglers had triggered a six figure buyout clause in Mahon's deal.

That transfer was formally announced today with Mahon fulfilling his ambition of securing a move across the water.

He is following in the footsteps of top scorer Johnny Kenny who moved to Celtic earlier this month and Bit O' Red fans have raised concerns about the loss of key men.

"We’ve made good progress on new recruitment and we will have more on that quite soon," said Buckley.

"It’s the nature of the business that squads evolve and change over time. We still have a huge number of quality players here and we will finalise this year’s group and I’m confident it will leave us well-placed to have an exciting year ahead.”

Mahon said he would always carry with him the memories of playing for his hometown club.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been nearly five years since making my first-team debut for Rovers," he said.

"It has been the biggest honour to play over 100 times for this special club and I’ve loved it. I hope you all saw what it meant to me on the pitch.

“My ambition to play across the water has always been there and the chance has come along which I feel I have to take. I’d like to thank the managers I’ve worked under and all of the staff at the club who work so hard to make it a better place for everyone every single day.

“In leaving today one consolation is Rovers are in a strong place and I know the club is on an upward trajectory. In the last two years in particular you can see the progress we’ve made and it’s been a pleasure to be part of it."

Mahon is expected to go straight into the St Johnstone side next to former Dundalk defender Daniel Cleary. They sit bottom of the table and suffered an embarrassing Scottish Cup defeat to part-time Kelty Harps on Saturday meaning that Mahon's new boss Callum Davidson is under pressure.